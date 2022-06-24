Halo: Master Chief Collection might get microtransactions

Microtransactions may be added to the Halo: Master Chief Collection, with developer 343 Industries outlining in a community update that it is “internally exploring” the possibility of in-game purchases.

Currently, Halo players earn new upgrades through completing online challenges, which are rewarded with season points which can then be exchanged for a variety of in-game equipment. 343 notes that, since launching in 2014, the Master Chief Collection has been updated with over 1,000 new customisation options in the form of cosmetics, attachments, and weapons. In order to prevent new players falling behind, since they do not have the time to grind and catch-up with the better-equipped veterans, optional microtransactions, available through the purchase of newly-named Spartan Points, may one day be made available.

“For players who are new to the MCC,” the developer explains, “or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates, or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need, we are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points.”

343 has not confirmed a decision with regards to adding microtransactions, but explains that if they do arrive, they will be sold as an alternative to earning upgrades through playing and completing challenges – the old system will still exist, and you will not need to pay in order to progress, but there will be an option to make in-game purchases if you want to quickly kit up, and get yourself on an even keel with the rest of the longstanding playerbase.

“It is prudent to note here that we are happy with the current system of how players earn Spartan Points, by completing challenges and levelling up through play,” 343 continues. “This would be an optional, additive alternative for players who might find the vast scope of content to be an intimidating amount of playtime and want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind, or maybe want to grab specific items they want.”

No date has been given on when microtransactions may arrive in Halo: Master Chief Collection, but 343 says it is presenting the possibility now “in the interest of transparency with our dedicated and passionate community”.