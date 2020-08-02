Halo: The Master Chief Collection will get cross-play this year

Fresh off the release of Halo 3 earlier this month, Halo: The Master Chief Collection will get cross-play before the end of the year. Developer 343 Industries has revealed the feature will come to the FPS games as part of a package of other updates.

In the latest development blog, 343 Industries lists a number of features that will be coming to the space games in 2020. Among them are cross-play, input-based matchmaking, sever region selection, and mouse-and-keyboard support for Xbox. Those first three will come in a package at some point, while the fourth will be part of another roll-out.

Mod support is still coming, the post says, but there’s no release window as yet. The EULA – the rules and legal agreement for community-generated content – is in its final stage of iteration, and once that’s done, a date can be organised. Halo 4, and Halo 3: ODST’s campaign and firefight, are coming to PC this year, too, and firefight will have updated networking.

Speaking of ODST, Bungie’s Halo spinoff is getting a test flight soon, and some of the features are listed. Several missions, multiplayer maps, and playlists will be playable, and accessibility options for subtitles, change language, text-to-speech, and speech-to-text will be available.

Halo 3 came to Halo: The Master Chief Collection in July, and we gave it a strong review. In other Halo news, we got our first look at Halo Infinite recently, through the Xbox Games Showcase, and it’s been confirmed that Infinite’s multiplayer will be free-to-play.