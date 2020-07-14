Halo 3 MCC patch notes – Forge is back with new features, audio tweaks, more

Halo 3 is just hours away from joining Halo: The Master Chief collection. The FPS game’s due to land in all its reworked glory on our home platform later this very day, and now developer 343 Industries has posted the patch notes for us to eyeball ahead of launch. Alongside the bunch of new features and fixes, “(PC) Forge is now available for Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 3”.

The patch notes – posted on the Halo Waypoint site and included below – announce the Forge game mode is back, and has been “updated with new features, including object physics, rotation, coordinate snap, and precision edit tools”. The feature was originally introduced with Halo 3, and gives players the option to edit, save, and then share multiplayer maps with others for use in custom games.

It’ll be exciting news for fans of the original mode, particularity as there are other improvements, additions, and tweaks detailed in the patch notes for its return. For example, “Halo 3 and Halo: Reach Forge pallets have been expanded with new objects and budget increases”, and Forge tools for those two titles and Halo 2: Anniversary have also now got a new feature, ‘toggle rotation axes’, which adds “toggleable rotation around world and local axes”.

Read on to check out the new Halo 3 patch notes for its imminent arrival in the Halo MCC (via 343 Industries):

Halo 3 New FeatuRes

(PC) Forge is now available for Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 3.

Halo 3 Forge has been updated with new features, including Object Physics, rotation, coordinate snap and precision edit tools.

Halo 3 and Halo: Reach Forge pallets have been expanded with new objects and budget increases.

Halo 3, Halo: Reach, and Halo 2: Anniversary Forge tools have been updated with a new ‘Toggle Rotation Axes’ feature adding toggleable rotation around World and Local axes. Note: This is planned to be added into Halo 4 at a later date.

Updated season unlock flow to feature non-linear unlocks per page and added Season 2 featuring 30 new nameplates, 46 new H1 Weapon, and 18 H1 Vehicle skins.

Challenges are now available to complete across all available titles. Note: Campaign Challenges are currently not supported in Halo 4: Spartan Ops.

New spartan customisation 3D model viewer for Halo 3.

Updated Skill Rank backend for Ranked Matchmaking. This resolved a long-standing rank reset issue and has required us reset all ranked playlists to 1.

‘Highest Lifetime’ rank is now displayed for rotational hoppers that are no longer available.

Halo: Reach & Halo 3 audio has been updated.

New Acrophobia skull for Halo 3.

‘Dual Wield Inversion’ has been added as a toggle for players who wish to disable the title from switching the ‘primary fire’ weapon to your left-hand while dual wielding in Halo 2 or Halo 3.

Halo 3 Game Install Size and Version

Latest Version

The latest version of the game is 1.1698.0.0, to find the version number (Full KBA).

To update your game if you are not on the latest version (Full KBA).

Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta)

MCC owners will receive a 20.84GB update with the full install being 93.15GB.

Steam

MCC Bundle Owners: A 17.6GB update with Halo: Reach, H:CEA, H2:A, and Halo 3 being about 124.5 installed.

Xbox

MCC will receive a 23.38GG update with the full install being 127.76

Halo 3 Resolved Community Issues

Improvements have been across the board from our last update and previous flights. Below are several new game-specific features and resolved issues that come with today’s update and the platform (Xbox Only, PC Only, or All Platforms):

Global (All Platforms)

Fixed issues where achievements for killing Engineers were displayed as ODST-specific despite being attainable in Halo: Reach as well.

Fixed an issue where nameplate unlock criteria was no longer displayed once unlocked.

Fixed various cases where the game client could crash during shutdown.

Global (PC)

Fixed an issue where the ‘He’s Running a Marathon’, ‘The Guardians are Coming’ and ‘Why am I Here?’ achievements would not unlock in Steam after unlocking them on Xbox Live.

Fixed an issue where the campaign preview widget would appear on the root Main Menu after a sign-in change.

Fixed a crash which could occur when entering the Seasonal Overview immediately after sign-in.

Improved how the Seasonal Overview is displayed in non-standard aspect ratios.

Global (Xbox)

Fixed a crash which could occur when looking up certain Gamertags with the Find Player feature in the Roster.

Halo: Reach (All Platforms)

Audio has been updated with Waves integration, aligning closer to Xbox 360 quality.

Fixed an issue where ‘Xbox 360’ was referenced on the Boot Betrayer prompt in non-English languages.

Added localisation for map location names in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where the wrong key was displayed on the Boot Betrayer prompt.

Halo: Combat Evolved (All Platforms)

New Customisation Support for Halo: Combat Evolved Multiplayer, including Visor, Vehicle, and Weapon Skins.

‘New Skins’ can be disabled under the ‘Gameplay’ submenu in settings to locally return H1’s appearance to legacy.

Fixed an issue where spamming the plasma pistol’s trigger would cause the charge-up sound to stick.

Rocket Warthog can now be manually reloaded.

Fixed an issue where some starting weapons were not respected on Rat Race.

Gameplay audio should no longer be heard in the background while a terminal plays in Co-Op Campaign.

Halo 2 (All Platforms)

Resolved a crash that could occur during long playthroughs.

Enemy Elites now dual wield.

Fixed an issue where the Energy Sword displayed incorrectly when viewed against flood tanks in ‘The Oracle’.

Rebuilt the lightmap for the initial classic cinematic on ‘Outskirts’ to return lighting and shadows to OG Xbox visuals.

Adjusted a default gamma option to bring it closer to OG Xbox. This may result in lighting and brightness looking different then our past patch.

Fixed an issue that was causing players in matchmade games to grenade jump higher than expected, bringing the height back down to OG Xbox clients.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Malfunction’ skull would display HUD elements incorrectly while dual wielding.

Infinite ammo and grenades now display with the ‘infinity’ symbol in the HUD.

Fixed an issue where a controller would sometimes be stuck vibrating after coming out of gameplay.

Resolved a loading issue that would cause Campaign Co-Op Players to disconnect when starting a mission.

Horizontal mouse movement while on a stationary turret is now unbound and no longer restricted by the turning radius.

Fixed an issue where some dynamic music tracks in Campaign Classic Mode was looping incorrectly.

Halo 2: Anniversary (All Platforms)

Fixed an issue where the sentinel beam VFX would occasionally not display.

Added 0% option for fall damage in Custom Games.

Players can now move while the Scoreboard is open.

Halo 3 (All Platforms)

Audio has been updated with Waves integration, aligning closer to Xbox 360 quality.

Several matte paintings have been updated with higher fidelity versions in Campaign cinematics.

Customisation has been updated to support individual armour pieces and tertiary colours.

Emblems now display on armour in gameplay.

Footsteps in the snow no longer appear with black textures.

Fixed some incorrectly lit particles when Scarabs or Phantoms were destroyed.

Hornet and Brute Chopper turning speed has been improved to better match Xbox 360.

Added the Fuel Rod Gun, Sentinel Beam, Carbine, Mauler, and Plasma Rifle as starting weapons to Custom Games.

Fixed an issue where the prowler was misrepresented as the mauler in tools of destruction on the Post Game Carnage Report.

Fixed issues where some strings extended outside of the gametype objective widget in non-English languages.

That’s all we’ve got for the new Halo 3 patch notes. Check out the Halo 3 Master Chief Collection PC release times to find out when it unlocks in your time zone, as well as our guide to building Halo: Reach Forge custom maps, and get ready to dive back in very, very soon.