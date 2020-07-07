Halo 3 comes to the Master Chief Collection, and Steam, next week

Exciting news Halo fans – there’s now a Halo 3 release date to scribble down, and it’s just around the corner. In one week’s time, in fact – the third major title in the long-running FPS games series hits the Halo: Master Chief Collection – and our PCs – on July 14.

That’s according to a tweet just posted on the official Halo Twitter channel, which simply announces: “Finish the fight. Halo 3 arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on July 14!” along with a cinematic clip giving us a glimpse at what’s to come in just seven days’ time, as of this story. You can check this out below.

Halo 3, initially launched way back in 2007, picks up the story of the previous two titles in the series and draws it to its close, putting you in the giant grey-green boots of the Master Chief to “finish the fight between the Covenant, the Flood, and the entire Human race”, as the MCC’s site explains. It’s a “dramatic, pulse-pounding conclusion of the original Halo trilogy,” it adds, and will be featured in both the MCC and Xbox’s Game Pass for PC, as of July 14. You’ll also be able to pick it up on Steam as part of the Halo PC MCC, too.

Here’s the announcement clip:

Finish the fight. Halo 3 arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on July 14! https://t.co/y5NHDT1fa6 pic.twitter.com/94QIyvHY9r — Halo (@Halo) July 7, 2020

Halo 3 joins Halo Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and Halo 2: Anniversary in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection so far, with the remaining games, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4, due to follow “later in 2020”.