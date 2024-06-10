Get six of the best FPS games of all time for less than $10

Even if you grew up a Sony Pony like I did, it’s hard to deny the impact the Halo series had on modern gaming. I was always jealous of my friends with their sleek Xbox 360 dashboard and the endless fun they had in Halo 3 lobbies. Well, now I and many others who may have missed out on some of the best shooters ever made can pick up the entire Halo: The Master Chief Collection for under $10 thanks to a huge Steam sale.

The story of Master Chief is one of the most iconic in gaming. The tales of the legendary Spartan fighting the alien Covenant alongside his trusted AI companion Cortana are so popular that Halo even has a TV show. Halo: The Master Chief Collection contains Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, ODST, Reach, and Halo 4 – some of the best FPS games ever made. There are 67 campaign missions to keep you busy for dozens of hours.

As well as the gripping Halo story, the Master Chief Collection also includes multiplayer modes for each of the six games included. There are over 120 maps to play on and community-made Forge levels, too. It’s all cross generation and cross platform, so you can play with people on Xbox, should you want.

While the collection is available for free for PC players with Game Pass Ultimate, you don’t really own the games, so if you want to cancel your subscription you’ll lose access to them. Now you can get the entire collection right on Steam and own it without the need for a monthly payment.

Halo: The Master Chief collection is currently 75% off, just $9.99 / £8.49 down from $39.99 / £33.99. The offer only lasts until Sunday June 23, so don’t wait too long if you’re thinking of picking it up. You can grab it from Steam right here.

