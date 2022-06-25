Cr1tikal sets $5,000 bounty to beat Halo 2 LASO deathless

A major YouTuber and streamer is offering a USD $5,000 bounty to anyone who can beat Halo 2 Anniversary. While many FPS game fans did that a while ago, this is a bit of a tougher challenge – it’s a Halo 2 no death run, on Legendary difficulty, with nearly all skull modifiers turned on. Which is nearly impossible.

For most of the space game‘s history, developers have hidden secret skulls around the campaign, right up to Halo Infinite. These skulls contain modifiers that usually make the game a lot tougher – such as no visible HUD or weapons, not regaining shields unless you punch an enemy, and making the Covenant a lot deadlier.

Consequently, a Halo LASO run – Legendary difficulty with all skulls on – is the hardest challenge a Halo player can face. And doing that without dying? Near impossible. Streamer Cr1TiKaL – a.k.a. penguinz0 or Charlie White – has now challenged the community to do just that in Halo 2 Anniversary by offering USD $5,000 to anyone who can go through LASO and not die.

While someone has done a Halo 2 LASO run deathless, Charlie White admits, it was with the Envy skull turned on – which gives Master Chief invisibility instead of a flashlight. So, to complete this challenge and get the bounty, it has to be done without Envy. Check out Cr1TiKaL’s rather long-winded challenge below (you may have to skip forward a bit).

“It’s considered the hardest solo accomplishment in all of FPS history,” White says. “I’ve actually tried it myself, I could not get past the first two rooms in the first mission of Halo 2 with LASO!” If you want to have a go at claiming this bounty, here’s the form. Good luck. You’re going to need it.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

For more on the world of Halo, the Master Chief Collection – including Halo 2 Anniversary – may get microtransactions before Halo 5: Guardians, which is a little upsetting.