If you’ve already wrapped up Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, seen Baldur’s Gate 3 to its conclusion, and scoured The Witcher 3’s every last side quest, you might be craving another fantasy RPG to fill the void. In that case, let me propose the excellent but often overlooked Hand of Fate 2. A satisfying blend of Dungeons and Dragons adventuring with strategic deck building elements and Batman Arkham-style combat, you can grab a copy right now at a huge discount, with extra savings on all its DLC as well.

A bigger and better successor to Defiant Development’s first entry, Hand of Fate 2 puts you across the table from a mysterious figure called The Dealer. Each of you brings a deck of cards consisting of various equipment, companion, and encounter cards, and these are shuffled together to craft your next journey. It feels like collaborating to craft a DnD adventure, and then playing out the result as an action RPG. As you progress through your campaign, you’ll face various challenges that impose specific restrictions or task you with overcoming certain odds.

When combat breaks out, Hand of Fate 2 offers a range of weapons to choose from in combat, each offering a distinctive playstyle. Alongside the likes of sword-and-shield, dual-wielded daggers, and two-handed hammers, you can also make use of additional tools such as traps and buffs to help you overcome the challenges in your way. You can also bring companions into battle, although in some cases their capability will be affected by how you use them on the board.

While the combat isn’t anything too groundbreaking, it’s satisfying enough to carry you through the encounters. The overall structure of Hand of Fate 2 is where it really shines, however. Deciding how to shape your deck to tackle each of the challenges before you is a fun task that only becomes more interesting as you grow increasingly familiar with the options and systems at your disposal.

Already worth checking out when it first launched in November 2017, Hand of Fate 2 has since received eight major content updates for free, all of which are included here, along with three pieces of DLC. A Cold Hearth introduces the deadly bounty hunter Cruel Keturah, while each of the other two offerings add a new challenge and another companion to bring on your travels, and all three packs are also on sale.

Hand of Fate 2 is available with an 80% discount via GOG through Thursday July 18. That means you’ll pay just $5.99 / £5.00 for your copy. You’ll also find similar savings across all three of its DLC add-ons, if you’re looking to round out your collection. Simply click the button below to take advantage of the deal.

