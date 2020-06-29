The big Harry Potter game is an open world RPG set in Hogwarts

Leaks earlier this year suggested that Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software are working on a major Harry Potter game, which was meant to be revealed at E3. A new report based on inside sources confirms the game is currently in development, and that it’s an open-world RPG set in a massive recreation of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and that Warner Bros. plans to officially reveal it later this year.

Reporting for Bloomberg News, Jason Schreier writes that two people working on the project have confirmed that the Harry Potter game is indeed in development now, and that it’s currently scheduled for release in late 2021. The Bloomberg report mentions PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but does not indicate whether there are plans to release the game on PC (although we would cautiously assume a PC launch would be planned as well).

Since the mid-2000s, Avalanche has worked primarily on licensed, family-friendly games such as the Disney Infinity and Cars series. According to Bloomberg, the Harry Potter game will allow players to explore a “vast, open-word re-creation of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas” while roleplaying as a witch or wizard.

This all fits in pretty neatly with leaked footage that surfaced in 2018 that purportedly showed a Harry Potter RPG in development at Warner Bros. At the time, a source would only say that it was not being made by Rocksteady, which left Avalanche as the likely lead studio. The working title of the game then was Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

There’s little else to go on, however – we still don’t officially know the title of the game, its in-universe time period, or whether you’ll be playing as new or established characters from the Harry Potter fiction.

We’ll learn more later this year though, and our list of the best open world games on PC can help you pass the time between now and then a bit more pleasantly. Or you can explore Hogwarts right now with this amazing Minecraft Harry Potter RPG map.