There’s nothing quite like the sound of silence. In some ways, it’s tranquil, but in others it’s deafening. It’s the one thing that the best survival horror games always get right – they force you to listen out for a rustle in the bushes, a twig snapping, an ominous rumbling. Harvest Hunt does all of that and more; the whisper of the corn, the splashing of water, the roar of The Devourer. One of my personal favorite indies of 2024, this under-loved gem just got a brand new update, and it’s perfect for spooky season.

Mixing traditional survival horror game tropes with the roguelike deckbuilding mechanics of games like Slay the Spire, Harvest Hunt thrusts you into the muddy shoes of The Warden, the sole guardian of Luna Nova. Your job is to keep The Devourer, a mysterious roaming entity, at bay using various tools, ever-changing cards, and a perfectly-honed strategy.

Each night you’ll prepare your arsenal, choose from a selection of ramdomized Whispers (gameplay and map modifiers) then set out into the dark. Collect Ambrosia to upgrade your settlement and gear, survive The Devourer, then do it all again.

The Midnight Harvest update, however, shakes things up even more. In addition to your usual nightly haunt, there’s the all-new Challenge mode, which tasks you with completing three different objectives each week. You’ll earn a slew of points which can then be used to collect stylish cosmetics for your various tools, and honestly, they look amazing.

Speaking of tools, Midnight Harvest also adds the eerie Repellent, a bizarre, twisted talisman that allows you to block a single Devourer attack. Pair this with two new Whispers, Vigor Drain and No Exit, and you’re in for quite the time. The former slowly eats away at your health over time, while the latter blocks exits until you find a key.

If that’s not bad enough, the Devourer also has a Halloween skin, so you’ll be trapped, helplessly watching your health depleting, while keeping an eye out for a giant screeching pumpkin. Great.

The Harvest Hunt Midnight Harvest update goes live today, Wednesday October 23. You’ll be able to pick it up for 30% off during Steam Scream Fest, which runs from Monday October 28 until Monday November 4. You can grab it here; you won’t regret it.

