Ex Helldivers 2 and Battlefield devs' chaotic new FPS offers one final chance to try its playtest

The narrative that 'all new shooters are doomed' simply isn't true - fresh blood is always welcome and can prosper if it manages to offer fans of the best FPS games something unique. Built by former Battlefield and Helldivers 2 devs, Heart Electric is doing just that, combining the hero shooter vibes of Overwatch, some slick movement mechanics, and four-team showdowns. If games like The Finals, Apex Legends, and of course Overwatch 2 are your bag, it's certainly one to watch. And you'll be able to try it soon, too: Heart Electric's new playtest kicks off this Friday, but if you're speedy, there's still time to get your name down.

Finding a middle ground between a full-blown battle royale and a two-team arena shooter, Heart Electric throws four teams of three players into the same map, tasking you with depleting your foes' energy so that you're the last team standing. However, objectives known as Hearts will be there for the taking (or stealing, should they already be captured). Claiming a rival team's Heart will give your squad more energy, but these objectives will quickly turn into hotspots of activity, so it's a risky strategy if you go in without a plan.

As you'd likely expect, there's a variety of characters to choose from, each with unique abilities and playstyles. One of them even has a jetpack and wingsuit combo, giving big Falcon energy. However, an additional tactical layer comes in the form of Magnetic Flux, a mechanic that can enhance your movement and manipulate anything metal in the environment. Pick up a church bell and use it as a shield, or launch the nearest shiny object at an enemy player to bamboozle and damage them.

You'll also get access to a fairly flexible loadout system, which lets you head into battle with whatever combination of guns, mods, and perks you want.

When you combine all of that strategic potential with several teams on the same map, things can get pretty chaotic. If you don't believe me, there's still time to apply for the upcoming playtest and experience it for yourself. With three maps, several heroes, and fully customizable loadouts all on offer, there'll be plenty to mess around and experiment with too.

Heart Electric's new playtest runs from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26. To register, simply head to the game's Steam page before it kicks off.

If you miss out on this occasion, I'm sure more playtests or betas will come along in the future

