We're taking a trip through time in Hearthstone's latest expansion, Across the Timeways, pulling together legends from the Warcraft universe to fight for the future of Azeroth. Murozond, known as the Lord of the Infinite, wants to destroy life as we know it by eliminating all known timelines. It's up to Chromie, the protector of the Timeways, to recruit warriors from the MMO's past, present, and future to help stop Murozond's plan once and for all.

Across the Timeways introduces 145 new cards and two time-related keywords: Fabled and Rewind. The former adds two additional Legendary cards to your deck, while the latter gives you another chance to secure the random effect you need.

We have five new Hearthstone cards to reveal, giving you a glimpse at the Priest cards you can add to your deck in a few weeks' time. The Priest class is being blessed with hand buff cards this time around, creating new ways to slam gargantuan minions on the field.

Here's a list of the Across the Timeways cards we have to reveal:

Minion: Eternus (6 Mana, Legendary, 6/2, Dragon) - Battlecry: Take control of an enemy minion with this minion's Health or less.

- Battlecry: Take control of an enemy minion with this minion's Health or less. Minion: Divine Augur (5 Mana, Epic, 5/5, Draenei) - Battlecry: Set the Attack and Health of every minion in your hand to the higher of the two stats.

- Battlecry: Set the Attack and Health of every minion in your hand to the higher of the two stats. Spell: Power Word: Barrier (2 Mana, Holy) - Give a character Divine Shield. Give minions in your hand +2 Health.

- Give a character Divine Shield. Give minions in your hand +2 Health. Minion: Amber Prieste ss (2 Mana, Common, 1/4) - Taunt. Battlecry: Restore Health to a character equal to this minion's Health

- Taunt. Battlecry: Restore Health to a character equal to this minion's Health Minion: Disciple of the Dove (3 Mana, Common, 2/2) - Battlecry: Draw a minion. Give minions in your hand +2 Health.

Using early game cards like Disciple of the Dove, you can strengthen your minions with a nice health buff while drawing into your minion pool to thin out your deck. Power Word: Barrier is another health-buffing card that also grants any character Divine Shield, keeping your minions protected from any oncoming attacks.

When your minions are finally buffed up, you can use Amber Priestess to top up the health of any character on the field, potentially healing them to the max if you've buffed her enough. You can do just that using Divine Augur, which is essentially an enhanced version of Inner Fire, but with a big body attached to it.

Lastly, we have Eternus, a legendary dragon who doesn't seem particularly strong at first glance, but when you land some of those hand buffs on it, you can steal some of your opponent's strongest minions to create a devastating swing turn.

Those are our exclusive reveals for Hearthstone's Across the Timeways expansion. In the meantime, you can take a look at our best card games list to find great free PC games just like Hearthstone.

What do you think of these cards? Let us know over on the PCGamesN Discord channel, and tell us which ones are your favorites.