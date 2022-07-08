You could get 150 free Hearthstone packs for not playing

If you haven’t played Hearthstone in a while, you might find that Blizzard comes knocking with armfuls of free Hearthstone packs to try and tempt you back into their Warcraft-themed card game. This might not sound too surprising, as returning player bonuses have been awarded in Hearthstone previously, but the number of packs on offer here is quite frankly astronomical – with some users receiving as many as 150 free packs.

Multiple players on the game’s subreddit reported that they were offered this rather generous “welcome back gift” bundle, which consists of 75 classic packs and 75 packs from the game’s newest expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City. Others were sent a smaller number, such as 20 packs split across the two sets. Nevertheless, this is still quite a tempting offer – especially as the potential cost of getting back into a card game can often be off-putting.

Speaking to PC Gamer, a Blizzard spokesperson confirmed the deal, saying that the promotion is “a region-specific test for Hearthstone in the UK and France for a subset of relevant players who were first randomly sorted into groups before being assigned a corresponding offer between 20 and 150 packs.”

The spokesperson also says that the number offered to players is chosen entirely at random, so it isn’t based on how long it’s been since you last logged in. Sadly, it sounds like the test is only currently being run in Blizzard and France at the moment, although Blizzard’s spokesperson says the company “will continue running tests like this as they can be a powerful tool for learning more about our players.”

It’s certainly a tempting reason to return to the free-to-play game, although it’s only on the table until August 5, so be sure to check your Battle.net launcher for any gift pop-ups in case you’re one of the lucky ones. If you do choose to return, we’ve got the best Hearthstone decks for beginners to help ease you back into the swing of things.