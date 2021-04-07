Hearthstone is getting a meta shake-up next week

The current Hearthstone meta, as you know it, might not be sticking around for long. One of the card game’s designers took to Twitter to reveal that some of Hearthstone’s best decks are getting hit with some balance changes when update 20.0.2 arrives next week.

“Balance changes to go out early next week with 20.0.2,” lead designer Alec Dawson explains. “We’ll be targeting some cards in Mage, Paladin, Rogue, and Neutral. Hoping to create more space for experimentation in the early Barrens meta and have a more diverse field of classes. Six changes in total, details [are] coming soon.”

Hearthstone’s latest expansion, Forged in the Barrens, released only last month. Since getting a peep at it during BlizzCon in February, we’ve seen a steady reveal of cards and a big balance patch that involved one permanent nerf and 36 temporary unnerfs before the expansion went live. Looking at HSReplay.net, you can see the dominant decks right now. Paladin leads the way with a 57.3% win rate in standard, with Mage, Hunter, and Rogue following on closely behind.

The response to the news from fans on Twitter and Reddit seems decent enough so far, though we’ll have to wait for more details as we don’t have any specific information on what cards are being hit and how hard.

Balance changes to go out early next week with 20.0.2. We'll be targeting some cards in Mage, Paladin, Rogue, and Neutral. Hoping to create more space for experimentation in the early Barrens meta and have a more diverse field of classes. 6 changes in total, details coming soon. — Alec Dawson (@GW_Alec) April 6, 2021

If you’re looking to take your first steps into Blizzard’s grand card game, our best Hearthstone decks for beginners guide will start you off right.