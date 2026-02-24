Hearthstone card reveal - Genn Greymane is back, but he's not as scary as he once was

The Year of the Scarab is here, and with it comes the latest Hearthstone expansion, Cataclysm. After the events of Across the Timeways, in which Murozond smashed the Hourglass of Time, a portal opened up to another dimension that introduced the strongest version of Deathwing to the Hearthstone world. The Worldbreaker has returned, alongside six of his lieutenants, and he's intent on bringing about the end of Azeroth.

Packing a hefty 135 new cards, Hearthstone's latest expansion is guaranteed to shake things up with the introduction of two new keywords: Colossal and Shatter. Colossal was previously used in Voyage to the Sunken City, bringing forth additional minions to fill up the board. Shatter splits your drawn card and places each piece at the opposite ends of your hand. While you can play the cards separately, if you manage to get them to touch, they combine to give you a highly valuable card.

We have two Legendary cards to reveal this time around, giving you a taste of what's to come when the card game's Cataclysm expansion goes live next month.

Here's a list of the Hearthstone Cataclysm cards we have to reveal:

Minion: Genn, Cursed King (4 Mana, Legendary, 5/4) - While holding this, if the rest of your hand is all even or all odd, transform into the Worgen King.

- While holding this, if the rest of your hand is all even or all odd, transform into the Worgen King. Minion: Genn, Worgen King (4 Mana, Legendary, 6/5) - Battlecry: Upgrade your starting Hero Power. It costs (1).

Genn Greymane makes his return to Hearthstone with another Hero Power-centric card; however, this time his ability is far less restrictive. In his base form, Genn, Cursed King is a relatively weak four-cost minion, but that all changes once you manage to fulfill the requirement of having a hand made up entirely of either odd or even-cost cards.

Genn, Worgen King is his Worgen form, resulting in higher stats and a potentially game-swinging effect that upgrades your Hero Power and reduces its cost to just one mana. As impressive as this card's effect looks, I doubt it'll have the same level of success as the Genn Graymane card did back in the Witchwood expansion. By having to draw into this card and fulfill its conditions before playing it, this should mean we won't see the same level of dominance that occurred back in 2018.

As I mentioned earlier, Hearthstone Cataclysm drops on Tuesday, March 17. It's a welcome throwback to the good ol' days of Azeroth, and given that the Worldsoul Saga is refocusing where the franchise's overarching narrative is going, it's releasing at the perfect time.