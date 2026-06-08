Hearthstone card reveal - Shaman gets a new weapon card that's both versatile and terrifying

Uncover the secrets of Dalaran's maximum security prison in the latest Hearthstone expansion, Escape from Violet Hold. Guarding the prison is none other than Maiev Shadowsong, the warden who kept Illidan Stormrage at bay for thousands of years. Running free won't be easy, so you'll need to break the rules of Hearthstone itself to maximize your chances of success. Escape from Violet Hold is set to launch on Tuesday July 7, adding 145 brand new cards to unpack.

We're introduced to three new keywords in this Hearthstone expansion: Prepare, Disguise, and Bribe, each designed to push the card game to its limits. Prepare uses your spare mana to reduce the cost of your chosen card, letting you play it on a future turn for considerably less. Disguise lets you play a minion on your opponent's side of the board to completely disrupt their game plan. Lastly, we have Bribe, a powerful keyword that's so strong, you'll need to pay off your opponent by giving them something in return.

As always, we're honored to reveal a new legendary card from the Escape from Violet Hold expansion, highlighting a special weapon for all you Shaman players out there.

Here's a list of the Hearthstone Escape from Violet Hold cards we have to reveal:

Weapon: Tiny Pal (4 Mana, Legendary, 2/3) - Battlecry: Choose your elemental ammunition! (After your hero attacks, choose another)

- Battlecry: Choose your elemental ammunition! (After your hero attacks, choose another) Weapon: Tiny Pal (4 Mana, Legendary, 2/3) - After your hero attacks, Freeze 2 other random enemies. Choose another ammunition.

- After your hero attacks, Freeze 2 other random enemies. Choose another ammunition. Weapon: Tiny Pal (4 Mana, Legendary, 2/3) - After your hero attacks, deal 1 damage to all enemies. Choose another ammunition.

- After your hero attacks, deal 1 damage to all enemies. Choose another ammunition. Weapon: Tiny Pal (4 Mana, Legendary, 2/3) - After your hero attacks, get a random Battlecry minion. It costs (2) less. Choose another ammunition.

- After your hero attacks, get a random Battlecry minion. It costs (2) less. Choose another ammunition. Weapon: Tiny Pal (4 Mana, Legendary, 2/3) - After your hero attacks, summon a random 3-Cost minion. Give it Taunt. Choose another ammunition.

Tiny Pal is a unique weapon that is effectively four weapons in one, ensuring you always have an answer to any potential board state. A weapon with just two attack and three durability isn't particularly noteworthy, but these effects may convince you to add it to your deck. Blizzard has indicated to us that there are some upcoming card reveals arriving tomorrow that synergize perfectly with Tiny Pal, so keep an eye out for that upcoming card package before writing this weapon off!

When you play this weapon, its battlecry presents you with four elemental ammunition choices, each providing a different effect to help swing the game in your favor. The ice ammunition lets you freeze two other random enemies, so if you attack the enemy hero, you can stop two of their minions from doing anything for a turn.

Next up is the fire ammunition that deals one damage to all enemies after you attack, perfect for clearing out aggro decks before they can really start to build up momentum. Then there's the earth ammunition that summons a random three-cost minion when you attack and gives it taunt for added measure. To round it off, we have the lightning ammunition that places a random battlecry minion in your hand, reducing its cost by two mana.

You can pick up Tiny Pal along with over 100 cards when the Hearthstone Escape from Violet Hold expansion launches on Tuesday, July 7.