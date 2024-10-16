Exclusive Hearthstone card reveal - meet Exarch Hataaru

The third and final Hearthstone expansion of the year is almost here, and we’re lucky enough to reveal some exclusive cards from The Great Dark Beyond. Forced to flee their planet due to the wrath of the Burning Legion, the Draenei took to the stars in search of a new place to call home. The Draenei have always played a part in Hearthstone, but they’re now recognized as a permanent minion type.

Launching on Tuesday, November 5, The Great Dark Beyond expansion comes with 145 new cards for your Hearthstone collection. A lot of the Draenei in the card game synergize with each other, triggering powerful effects when you play one after the other. And speaking of Draenei, we’re lucky to have four Mage cards to reveal, including a legendary minion that could become a real problem for your opponents in the mid to late game.

Here’s a list of the Mage cards we have to reveal:

Minion: Exarch Hataaru (Costs 5 Mana, Legendary, 5/5 Stats, Draenei) – Battlecry: Discover a spell and reduce its Cost by (1). If you play it this turn, repeat the effect.

(Costs 5 Mana, Legendary, 5/5 Stats, Draenei) – Battlecry: Discover a spell and reduce its Cost by (1). If you play it this turn, repeat the effect. Spell: Pocket Dimension (Costs 4 Mana, Epic, Arcane) – Discover a spell. Repeat until you see one for the second time.

(Costs 4 Mana, Epic, Arcane) – Discover a spell. Repeat until you see one for the second time. Minion: Blasteroid (Costs 3 Mana, Common, 3/4 Stats, Elemental) – Battlecry: Shuffle 5 random Fire spells into your deck. They cost (2) less.

(Costs 3 Mana, Common, 3/4 Stats, Elemental) – Battlecry: Shuffle 5 random Fire spells into your deck. They cost (2) less. Spell: Spontaneous Combustion (Costs 2 Mana, Common, Fire) – Deal 4 damage to a random enemy. If you played an Elemental last turn, choose the target.

Exarch Hataaru is a powerful Mage legendary minion, capable of being played for zero mana if you combine it with Ingenious Artificer to capitalize on that mystical Draenei synergy. This card’s effect allows you to pick from three Mage spells, reducing its cost by one mana. You can trigger this effect again if you use the card you picked, opening up a range of options as you can select the right card to suit the board. If you can burn your opponent out, pick a spell to deal instant damage or go for a late-game card if you think the match might come down to the wire.

It’s difficult to assess how powerful Pocket Dimension could be as it’s incredibly RNG-dependent. At the bare minimum, you’ll get to pick at least two random spells. For four mana, this might not seem great on paper, but if you randomly generated it through a card like Exarch Hataaru, you could get exactly what you need to keep you in the game.

Blasteroid and Spontaneous Combustion go together perfectly, as they’re great support cards for the Elemental Mage deck type. Blasteroid is a solid minion with a strong effect, filling your deck with five fire cards. Similarly, Spontaneous Combustion is a decent spell, but it’s incredibly deadly when you play an elemental the turn before, allowing you to hit any of your opponent’s targets for four damage.

And that's all we have for our Great Dark Beyond Hearthstone card reveal.