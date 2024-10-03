The latest expansion for Hearts of Iron 4, the historical strategy game from Paradox Interactive, has been revealed. Called Götterdämmerung, the expansion focuses on the German Reich, with an alternate history story that can dramatically change the course of the nation, but how will you deal with the Fascist regime coming to power again and will the socialist resistance be powerful enough?

The Götterdämmerung expansion will see a lot of changes to the nation focus trees. Not only will the German one be expanded, but the Austrian tree will be revised, and the Belgian and Hungarian trees will be introduced. One of the best strategy games will be getting even bigger with this expansion, which will see Hearts of Iron 4 players “steer this great power through years of armed struggle against ideological foes.”

In the altered Austrian tree, you’ll now be able to play with an Austria that is free from German control, while Hungary has the potential to reform the powerful Austro-Hungarian partnership to stand against Germany. In the Belgium tree, you’ll also be able to choose whether the nation will resist or welcome German supremacy. There are lots of new options for playing with history in this expansion.

The add-on also revises special research projects and updates how AI armies plan attacks. Nuclear physics, advanced aircraft, rocketry, advanced tanks and artillery, naval engineering, and electronics will now all be included.

Hearts of Iron 4: Götterdämmerung will be available on Thursday 14 November, 2024 and will cost $24.99 / £21.99 / €24.99. The expansion will also be available as part of a new Hearts of Iron 4 Expansion Pass, which will also feature a country pack that’s due to be released in 2025 and discounts the total price of included items by 20%.

It’ll be interesting to see where Götterdämmerung ranks among the best Hearts of Iron 4 DLC. If you want to change the game up more, we have a guide on the best Hearts of Iron 4 mods.

