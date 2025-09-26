We're now in the tenth year of Hearts of Iron 4, yet developer Paradox is showing no sign of slowing down. And why would it? One of the best WW2 games ever put to code, HoI 4 continues to rank consistently high on Steam's most-played list, pulling in highs over 50,000 each day that put it alongside the likes of Elden Ring Nightreign, GTA 5, and Helldivers 2. Now, the studio is turning its attention to its second of the new-form 'expansion pass' bundles, which kicks off in earnest this November with a fresh DLC unlocking the potential of Japan, China, and the Philippines.

No Compromise, No Surrender is the headlining act of Hearts of Iron 4 Expansion Pass 2, and it's focused squarely on three of the major players in the Asian theater of war. As Japan, you'll have the ability to seize control of the Pacific, shatter the dominance of the West, and reshape the region in an image of your choosing. Integrating some of the new faction redesign concepts, you'll need to establish reliable energy resources, secure naval supremacy, quash rebellious uprisings, and take control of industrial tempo.

As China, you'll have the option to embrace a Communist focus tree that drives out the old order and unites the people under its new banner, or to crush the warlords and rally the republic using a Nationalist focus tree. You'll have multiple paths to battle the resisting empires, and you'll need it if you're going to contend with the hostile presences both within and outside of your own borders.

Last but not least comes the Philippines. You'll need to defend your islands against invading forces attempting to get their hands on your resources, fighting to secure independence. Or perhaps you could take the nation down another path; its alternate-history options allow you to ally yourself with former foes, offering to trade your abundant supplies in return for military support and a promise of peace.

Coming further down the line, Expansion Pass 2 has three more pieces of DLC. In the first quarter of 2026, Warships of the Pacific will add new cosmetic art for various battleships and seafaring craft, including some iconic favorites. In the second quarter, Thunder at our Gates will add and update focus trees and other features such as military headquarters and navy captains for Australia, Siam, and Indonesia.

Finally, a little later in the year, Peace for our Time focuses on an overhaul for Czechoslovakia, with new focus trees that will "imagine a world where the White Lion of Prague was prepared to face German aggression." Paradox also has some good news for ocean enthusiasts; its naval-driven 2019 expansion Man the Guns is being made free for everyone, giving you access to its ship designer and other key features.

Hearts of Iron 4 DLC No Compromise, No Surrender launches Thursday November 20. It's included in the Expansion Pass 2 bundle, which costs $48.77 / £40.99 and grants you the Seaplane Tenders unit art now along with three future additions, Warships of the Pacific, Thunder at our Gates, and Peace for our Time. Find it here.

