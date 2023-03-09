Forget Stray, new Steam game lets you become a literal cat burglar

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a cat burglar that was actually, well, a cat? Enter Heist Kitty, a multiplayer game that transforms you into an adorable kitten intent on causing mischief and setting the blocky sandbox universe ablaze.

“What do cats think about while blinking serenely in the sunlight?” developer LetMeowt Games asks. “Fish skeletons? Balls of wool? Nope, it’s carnage. Utter carnage.” Truer words have never been spoken (or written).

In Heist Kitty your entire job is to wreak havoc upon the human inhabitants of a blocky sandbox world and look cute doing it. You’ll choose your meowgnificent furry persona, kit them out with with a sleek set of shades or an adorable hat in the shape of a squid, and then… run riot.

The official announcement trailer below sees our evil little protagonists drifting through the streets in a bright pink sports car (which they definitely didn’t steal), running around stores knocking random objects off of shelves, and robbing a bank vault. These guys are the Meowfia, and they’re not to be trifled with.

You can, however, also join the Purrlice, who “could use some extra claws and paws to keep order.” You’ll get a snazzy police cap for enlisting, but you’ll be under constant threat from the bad cats. It’s all good, though, because you’re literally justice incarnate – just a little smaller and a bit furrier.

“What’s crazier than a sack of cats? A city full of ‘em,” LetMeowt writes, and boy does that ring true. Then again, you also get chased by a bear. So there’s that, I guess.

I absolutely loved Stray, don’t get me wrong, but, while you could knock things over and scratch up rugs, the story was the focus and sometimes chaos had to take a back seat. In Heist Kitty, chaos is the aim of the game, and that is exactly what I want.

The Heist Kitty release date is set for May 2023, and you can wishlist it now on Steam if sounds right up your alley (cat). It’s also part of Excalibur Games’ sim series, so check those out too if you’re an avid fan of PC simulation games.

If you haven’t tried Stray, I’d advise you to take a look at our Stray review – it’s one of 2022’s best, trust me. If you’re more into the ‘committing crime’ side of Heist Kitty, though, Rockstar’s iconic GTA remains one of the best crime game series out there.