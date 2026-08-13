Grab a free Hell Let Loose Vietnam code with our latest giveaway

Win one of five copies of hardcore FPS game Hell Let Loose Vietnam with not much more than a click of your mouse or a tap on your phone.

It's a big week for those whose minds never really left the jungle, as Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, the sideways sequel to WW2 shooter Hell Let Loose, is finally here. To celebrate the release of the chaotic-yet-supremely-tactical FPS game, we have five copies up for grabs, and you really don't have to do much to be in with a chance of winning.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is a first-person shooter that most definitely leans on the side of milsim - this ain't no Call of Duty - where you and yours fight through dense jungle and small hamlets while under fire from a likely hidden enemy. We reviewed it, and we quite liked it. We're always right, too. Scroll on to see how you can get in on the action yourself.

100 players split evenly across two teams, HLL: V is a fascinating exercise in asymmetry. A fight between the US forces and the NVA: the gulf in technology doesn't mean that one side necessarily has an advantage over the other. The Vietnamese troops can utilize a tunnel network to get around the map quickly, while the US troops have helicopters to cover the ground.

Map knowledge, good aim, and most importantly, teamwork will win the day. If you want to take a stab at jungle warfare, so to speak, you can head over to the Hell Let Loose Steam page to purchase yourself a copy; alternatively, you can try your luck with the box below.

The giveaway runs until Thursday 20 August at 3:59 pm PST / 6:59 pm EST / 11:59 pm BST, and we will contact all winners via email shortly after. Good luck to everyone who enters, and we'll see you - hopefully, anyway - in the jungle.