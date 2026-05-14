Gritty multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose Vietnam sets launch date, but there's one chance left to try it early

The battles of the Vietnam War are defined by the differences between its combatants. As the United States pushed into the country's unfamiliar, sweaty jungles with heavy arms and air support, the NVA struck back with calculated guerilla tactics, using familiarity to fight firepower. Hell Let Loose: Vietnam doesn't shy from the inherent challenge of this imbalance, and it turns what was already one of the most vicious and team-driven modern multiplayer shooters into a whole new experience. Now we have a release date - and there's one more open beta on the way if you want to get your hands on it first.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is building on strong foundations. Ian scored its predecessor a 9/10 in our review, praising its ability to generate "individual stories of wartime drama, heroism, and absurdity." If you're someone that craves a little more tactical planning and team coordination to complement the action in your multiplayer games, Expression Games delivers it more completely than the light touch of modern Battlefield. The devastating lethality of combat means that knowing your role and working together with both your squad and your wider army is the only way to come out ahead.

Transporting those explosive 50-on-50 battles from its prior WW2 setting into the Vietnam War, the sequel is sticking to those metaphorical guns. Its depiction of the conflict between the North Vietnamese Army and US Armed Forces is spread across six giant maps, each designed after real-world locations. There are 17 specialized roles you can take on, and the location shift to the hot, dense jungles of Vietnam combined with the asymmetrical nature of the war opens the door to all manner of new tactics.

While the Americans call in helicopters to provide fire support and supply drops, the NVA can build and employ tunnel networks to strike with the element of surprise. Patrol boats run the rivers, trading subtlety for pure firepower. To help capture this, Expression has enhanced its player movement system with swimming, climbing, fast crawling, and the ability to drag your wounded allies out of danger, affording them a moment's respite to get back on their feet.

Coordination is essential. Establishing a chain of command will allow you to maintain control of the battlefield. Perhaps that's the job you were born for; or maybe you're more suited as a sharpshooter picking off enemies from range, a spotter helping them track their targets, or a helicopter pilot. Expression says it's enhanced its tutorial and onboarding systems to ensure that you're familiar with everything you need to slot into the role that fits you best.

The Hell Let Loose: Vietnam release date is Thursday June 18. It'll be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store, priced at $39.99 / £34.99. You can wishlist it now to be notified when it releases, although there's another chance to play it before then.

Want to try before you buy? Expression Games is running a free-to-play open beta weekend from Friday May 29 until Monday June 1, and it's your last chance to play ahead of launch. Matches will take place on the Than Hóa Bridge map, and you'll be able to experience all of those core fundamentals, including the tunnel building, helicopters, and boats.