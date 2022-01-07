Worms developer buys WW2 shooter Hell Let Loose and promises long-term support

Sure, Call of Duty: Vanguard is fine for some high-speed thrills, but if you’re after a more authentically Band of Brothers-style WWII experience, Hell Let Loose is the FPS game for you. The multiplayer shooter has now been purchased by publisher Team17, which sees the potential for “long-term growth” for the game and its community.

Independent studio Black Matter ran a successful Kickstarter campaign for Hell Let Loose in 2017, raising about $220,000 USD to continue development, eventually launching in Early Access on Steam. Team17 signed up to publish the game shortly afterwards. Version 1.0 launched in July of 2021, and its seen a stable count of about 10,000 daily players on Steam since then.

Now, Team17 has bought out the rights to Hell Let Loose in a deal that’s worth a combined £46 million. It breaks down to £19.75 million in cash, about £11.25 million in company shares, and up to £15 million more in cash if Hell Let Loose meets revenue thresholds over the next two years.

“We are delighted to be announcing the acquisition of the Hell Let Loose IP,” Team17 Games Label CEO Michael Pattison says in a press release. “Having built a close and extremely productive relationship with Black Matter already, we believe that by bringing Hell Let Loose into the Team17 stable, we can serve and build upon the needs of an ever-growing community, improve and expand upon the existing player experience, and develop new ways to entertain and delight.”

It’s clear from Pattison’s remarks – and from the acquisition itself – that Team17 plans to continue supporting Hell Let Loose for the foreseeable future and beyond.

“We are really excited to continue to work with Team17 on the next stage of growth for Hell Let Loose,” says Max Rea, Hell Let Loose’s creative director and the founder of Black Matter.

