You'd be forgiven for thinking that developer Expression Games might slow down updates for Hell Let Loose considering its Vietnam-based sequel is in the works. With development of the second title well under way and a 2026 release on the cards, many studios would divert most of their attention to the new game. That's not the case for Expression, which has released patch 18 for its hit FPS game, and has plans to release patch 19 next month. Sticking to the present, though, a full map refresh for Stalingrad has arrived, as well as an armor rework, tank balancing, and a new commander ability that allows you to call down three artillery clusters on your enemy's positions.

Let me tell you, this patch is huge. Hell Let Loose is not letting up any time soon. Deputy News Editor Jamie Hore really enjoyed his Hell Let Loose Vietnam preview at Gamescom, especially the fact that each faction has wildly differing mechanics, but the original still has plenty of life left in it. While the sequel could still be over a year away and technically arrive on-time, it feels like its Second World War predecessor is ramping up the excitement rather than winding it down.

Let's start with Stalingrad. The iconic map is wonderfully realized in the game, but long-time players will know of a few grievances in certain POIs. Many of these have been addressed, adding trench systems, cover, or alternative routes through areas like Nail Factory and Brewery. In general, there have been adjustments to player spawns, map-wide cover and destruction, and a whole VFX pass to make everything look that bit more gritty.

Realism is the name of Hell Let Loose's particular game, and the new lighting updates really sell that you're battling through a real city. From sunny mornings and overcast days, to the low light of dusk and nights lit by the raging fires in abandoned buildings, the game has never looked better. The new skirmish scenarios set in Carriage Depot will be the perfect opportunity to see these skyboxes and lighting setups for yourself.

As with all good patches, there are plentiful balance tweaks, too. Every light, medium, and heavy tank has received a balance pass as part of a larger armor rework. Generally, engine block health has been decreased across the board while turret and hull health has been increased, but each of the 18 vehicles has its own concoction of buffs and nerfs.

In addition to some much-needed quality of life improvements, a new commander ability adds in Artillery Strike. For 100 munitions, you can place up to three artillery clusters on the battlefield per turn. There's more changes to the artillery meta promised in the next patch, so watch this space if you're into the explosive side of things.

Hell Let Loose update 18 is live right now. With countless more changes, in-depth descriptions, and quite literally hundreds of bug fixes, it's worth checking out the full patch notes for yourself. You can read them here.

