Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom is just what was once a colossal Sony hit needs right now. After months of declining player numbers on Steam, and the PSN fiasco still firmly in our rearview mirror, 2024’s biggest co-op hit has been struggling. Developer Arrowhead is still delivering constant Warbonds and patches, but Escalation of Freedom promises a swath of new additions, and it’s coming incredibly soon.

By the time Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom rolls around, Arrowhead and Sony’s monster hit will have been out for six months. We’ve been unlocking monthly Warbonds in that time, but with teases for The Illuminate mounting, and opinion starting to sour on the whole experience with constant patches changing how guns and enemies work, this is the boost the co-op game needs.

The first major addition to Helldivers 2 in the update is combat rating ten. Called Super Helldive, this is an all-new difficulty that will push us further than we’ve ever gone before. There are going to be new rewards, even more Automatons and Terminids, and extra objectives too.

Super Helldive will feature new mission objectives, bigger enemy outposts, and more Super Sample rewards. These new features aren’t exclusive to combat rating ten either, with many of the new objectives being thrown into lower difficulties straight away. You need to carry a Terminid Larva to the extraction in one such task, and the creature’s incessant crying will only attract more bugs throughout the mission, so the pressure’s on.

Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom also features new enemies, and while we’re still waiting on The Illuminate to show up as a new foe, this is the next best thing. The Terminid Impaler from the original Helldivers is making a reappearance. In the first game, these bugs would burrow underground and fire up tentacles, so they’re going to prove to be a tough customer. Then there’s the Spore Charger. This new creature is exactly like the Charger, but it covers itself in fog to make spotting it even harder. Last but not least is the Alpha Commander, and this overpowered Brood Commander is going to put you through the ringer.

The Automatons aren’t left wanting either, as Arrowhead says the new Rocket Tank and a plethora of other robots will be joining their socialist ranks. New swamp biomes are also coming in Escalation of Freedom, with rolling fog and new flora blocking the light, turning your flashlight into a key weapon against the darkness. Acid storms will now reduce the armor of Helldivers and enemies alike, making combat much deadlier for everyone involved.

All of that’s well and good, but the best change is coming to Helldivers 2 host kicking. If another player is hosting a game and decides to kick you, you’ll no longer lose all your resources. Instead, you’ll instantly become the host of another game, with all the Samples, Super Samples, and Requisition Slips you just earned still intact.

Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom is exactly what the game needs right now. Player counts are down by 90% on Steam and there’s a growing sentiment of Arrowhead over-correcting mistakes in its patches, which has left us all feeling stagnant. I wouldn’t be surprised to see player counts skyrocket come August, but only time will tell if Arrowhead can keep it up.

The Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom update drops on Tuesday August 6 for both PC and PS5.

