Helldivers 2 is 20% off right now, and it just got the patch it needs

If you’ve been waiting to try Helldivers 2, right now is the perfect time. Not only has Arrowhead just released a huge patch that focuses on buffing many of the weaker weapons, but you can also grab the game at 20% off for a limited time. This Humble offer gives you a code for Valve’s platform, and with the third Illuminate faction inching ever closer, you’ll want to start unlocking weapons ahead of time.

Helldivers 2 has been in a bit of a rough spot recently, but it looks like that’s about to change. Players have consistently lamented Arrowhead’s ongoing nerfs, but the developer is making some big changes. A gargantuan patch has literally just dropped for the co-op game with many fan-favorite changes like the new Orbital Napalm Barrage, a bigger 500kg bomb radius, and buffs to an array of weapons. If you’re worried that you’re not packing as much firepower as before, worry no longer.

Personally, Helldivers 2 is a phenomenal game that accidentally over-complicated itself. The chaotic PvE, friendly fire, progression systems, and backseat battle passes all made for a stellar launch earlier this year, but Arrowhead’s insistence on nerfing fun gameplay into the ground drove people away. That’s slowly been changing over recent weeks and months, and the sheer breadth of buffs from the newest patch proves it.

There’s also this massive PlayStation Studios PC sale on Steam, so if you’re yet to try modern classics like Returnal, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, you can grab those cheap as well.

Humble is selling Helldivers 2 at 20% off until Wednesday September 18 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST, and Thursday September 19 at 1am BST / 11am AEDT, so you’ve not got long. Expect to pay $31.99 / £27.99 until then. You can buy the game by clicking the widget below.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.