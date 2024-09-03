Helldivers 2 has been suffering recently under a series of community backlashes that has seen its once colossal star begin to grow dim. Developer Arrowhead Game Studios has been working on a 60-day plan to turn the ship around, but some adjustments need to be made to accommodate the work on the game. As a result, an expected patch has been delayed – but Arrowhead will reveal more details about what it’s been working on very soon.

It’s fair to say that Helldivers 2 has been weathering a true storm over recent weeks. The most recent issues for the co-op game revolve around the perception that it is over-balanced, popular builds and weapons have been nerfed too much, and there’s just an overall sense of dissatisfaction with the title. As a result, the developer has announced a plan to get the game out of the doldrums, with regular patches incoming to spruce everything up.

This looked to get underway with a new update which fans expected would release on Tuesday, September 3. That patch will not now appear, with the developer taking to the game’s Discord to elaborate.

“We know some of you are expecting an update today to the game. As you all know we’re working tirelessly on our 60-day commitment plan. In order to do this, we are changing up the frequency of our updates during this period,” Helldivers 2 community manager Baskinator writes. “On Thursday of this week, we will be releasing a new blog which details our progress so far, the fixes we have worked on, and the date for the delivery of these updates. This will give you all the information you need and our deadline for our first delivery under the plan.”

So while the 60-day plan is still on, there will be some more details coming on Thursday, September 5 which will shed light on what players can expect.

Despite confirmation that work is proceeding on the recovery plan for the game, some players have reacted to this reveal for an upcoming blog post with a degree of amusement. ”The classic announcement of the announcement for the announcement,” writes one user on the game’s subreddit. “This week we’ll be telling you about something!” laughs another.

All of this means that fans of Helldivers 2 will have to wait a little longer in order to see what’s next for the game, including the promised “significant meta shift” previously detailed for the title.

While you wait for more news, you can take a look at our guides to the best Helldivers 2 weapons and the best Helldivers 2 stratagems to ensure you’re ready for the next update.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.