Helldivers 2 enemy spawns appear to be broken after the last big patch

Spawns might be too difficult in Helldivers 2 right now. Multiple players are calling on Arrowhead to nerf the current spawn rates across the game, saying that with the most recent patch there hasn’t really been a fix to how many enemies we’re facing. I’ve been having a similar problem for a few weeks now, and Arrowhead is now aware of apparent spawn issues, even if the team is unsure how bad it actually is.

After waiting weeks for Arrowhead to finally release the next big Helldivers 2 patch as the team changes its release cadence, it’s finally here. With a plethora of weapon and stratagem buffs across the board, you’d expect the game to be easier on some level, but reports are emerging that spawns in the co-op game are harder than ever.

“New spawns [are] not fun to fight,” ‘Heavily Armored Maniac’ says in the Helldivers 2 Discord. “All planets are now Malevelon Creek. [The] game was just perfect with the old spawns, I don’t know why y’all felt like y’all had to revert it. [The] game was overwhelming, but now it’s too overwhelming because the second you peek a corner you are going to die immediately, no matter how well you are set up.”

“Wait a moment. I haven’t had time to play yet, but you’re saying the game is more difficult now?” community manager Thomas ‘Twinbeard’ Petersson says in response (via VG247). “Spawns and patrols being reverted should make it easier AFAIK. Have to monitor this before being able to clarify, but off the top of my head, it seems a bit strange to be honest.”

I’ve been talking about the Helldivers 2 spawn problems for a while now, with even the medium difficulties sometimes presenting you with absolute hordes of Terminids and Automatons – now it looks like some players think it’s gotten worse.

The cause is likely linked to the last patch and how it’s changed other spawn rates. Higher difficulties will now spawn fewer bile titans and chargers in favor of smaller enemies, with fewer Hulks spawning on Automaton planets too. Patrol spawning is also apparently back to 01.000.300 levels but with some “slight tweaks so that the levels are less empty if you’re far away from important locations.”

To me it sounds like the overall balancing has gone out of whack, so we could very well be seeing smaller enemies in far greater numbers depending on overall spawns and our current location.

Whether or not there’s an actual problem remains to be seen, but at least Twinbeard and company appear to be monitoring the situation. So if there are some spawn problems, they’ll get rebalanced and fixed in no time.

If the spawns are proving too much for you right now you'll want to suit up with the best Helldivers 2 stratagems and Helldivers 2 weapons for the job, especially after the most recent wide-reaching patch.

