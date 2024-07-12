RTS game, available free, is the perfect follow up to Helldivers 2

Once again Humble Choice has a new selection of free games ready to download, and this month there’s the Helldivers 2-like game, Starship Troopers: Terran Command up for grabs. If you’re looking for something to play after finishing Helldivers 2, we strongly recommend it.

Published by Slitherine and made by the same studio that created the hardcore WWII war game Order of Battle, Starship Troopers: Terran Command game is designed to be the perfect combination of action and humor. If you’re looking for one of the RTS games, there’s no doubt that this is one of them, as well as one of the strategy games for PC. It very much scratches the same itch as Helldivers 2.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command comes with three missions to choose from, with each varying slightly in terms of objectives and scope, but with the main goal remaining the same – to move your unit through the valleys and rock mazes so that you can capture an item or source a bug nest to clear.

But it’s not just the bug-busting Starship Troopers: Terran Command that a membership to Humble Choice will offer you. You’ll also have the chance to survive the Black Death in Plague Tale: Requiem and become a cyber ninja in Ghostrunner 2.

Each month a membership to Humble Choice, which costs just $11.99, provides you with a mix of new PC games to play and gives you up to 20% off in-store.

Not a fan of strategy games? There are lots of great free PC games to choose from instead.