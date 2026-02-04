Helldivers 2 tops the Steam sales charts for its second birthday, thanks to a new tank and returning favorite weapon

New Helldivers 2 update Into the Unjust has dropped in to deliver some serious managed democracy, and it's already pushed the beloved co-op game all the way up to the top of Steam's sales charts. The 'Into the Unjust' patch brings a new heavy tank stratagem into play, makes the Automatons more of a challenge, and sees the addition of the Siege Breakers warbond, which reintroduces one of the most beloved and powerful weapons from the original Helldivers.

Helldivers 2 was my personal game of the year back in 2024. It's been through many ups and downs as Arrowhead swung the balance back and forth, but things are in a great place right now. With that solid groundwork in place, the studio has just dropped its massive Helldivers 2 Into the Unjust update, and there are a whole bunch of reasons to check back in.

Top of the list for most people will be the Bastion Tank, the first real heavy vehicle to complement the existing mech stratagems. It's capable of seating two gunners along with the driver, but can unleash some serious damage with its 120mm cannon and heavy machine gun emplacement. I'm perhaps more pleased with the addition of the LAS-16 Trident shotgun, however, which comes as part of the new premium warbond.

The LAS-16 Trident is an evolution of the old LAS-13 from the original top-down game, where it was one of the most dominant and reliable options to have in your kit. Being an energy weapon means no worrying about ammo if you're careful not to overheat it, and with an upgrade to six-beam blasts for Helldivers 2 it's a real powerhouse as well. Just be absolutely certain your teammates aren't standing in front of you before you pull the trigger.

The update also introduces overhauls to balance, with changes to armor passives designed to make the one boosting melee damage "less mandatory." The base impact of melee attacks has been boosted by 50%, and less weight will now be placed on the bonus you can earn from armor. The team has also decreased the sway on SMGs and pistols, and increased the intensity at difficulty nine and above, with the most difference for the Automatons.

These latest adjustments seem to be paying off. Helldivers 2 is back atop the US Steam top-sellers chart, Valve's official ranking of the highest revenue earners on the platform right now. It's risen five places compared to last week, pushing it ahead of the mighty Counter-Strike 2. Globally it sits in third place, behind CS2 and PUBG, but it's climbed an impressive 11 spots on the worldwide list week-on-week. Likewise, concurrent player counts on Steam alone are back up above 100,000 for the first time since September 2025.

If you've been tempted to jump back in, now's a great time to do so. With so many people doing the same, you should have no trouble finding companions for your next drop, even if you can't convince your usual squad to rejoin the fight. With attention currently on reclaiming schematics for the Star of Peace, Super Earth needs your support.