I missed this rare Herman Miller gaming sale, but you don’t have to

PC gamers, the Herman Miller gaming sale is one you absolutely won’t want to miss, especially if – like me – you’ve been looking for the perfect gaming chair. Herman Miller makes some of the most premium chairs and desks on the market, and its current summer sale offers 20% off the recommended price on its gaming chairs, and sit-to-stand desks, with free delivery on everything. Herman Miller rarely offers deals like this, and I wish I’d seen this sale before taking the plunge. It ends today, so I wouldn’t recommend waiting.

One of the best bargains is the refreshed version of the Vantum Gaming Chair that launched earlier this year. It’s one of the best gaming chairs I’ve ever tried. I’d even go as far as to say I’m a little obsessed with it, thanks to its wonderfully bright and bold colorways – a far cry from the gray and black options of the past, or tacky, themed designs often aimed at gamers.

Available in Nightfall Blue, Mystic Purple, Helio Yellow, and Abyss Green, the new and improved Vantum chair features an updated headrest for added comfort, allowing it to work just as well as one of the best office chairs. But what else is on sale? Well, the whole of the Herman Miller gaming range. I’ve picked out some of my favorites below.

Shop the Herman Miller gaming sale now – it ends today

What I personally love about the Vantum Gaming Chair, which first launched back in 2022, is how well set up it is to improve playing posture and comes complete with forward-leaning alignment. And its price is almost sensible – at $716 down from $895, with a saving of $179, this chair is a great investment for long-term use.

If, however, you have a little more to spend, then the Embody gaming chair – Herman Miller’s top-tier option and one of the most flawless choices on the market – is currently reduced from $1,995 to $1,596, with a saving of $399. It also comes in a range of beautifully vibrant colors.

If you want to get your hands on a discounted gaming chair, desk or other accessory from Herman Miller, I’d recommend ordering soon before the sale ends.

All Herman Miller’s most popular chairs are included – think the and Sayl. The Aeron Gaming chair is reduced from $1,805 to $1,444, with a saving of $361, while the Sayl Gaming Chair, which I’ve personally tried and tested and can confirm is exceedingly comfortable, is down from $1,020 to $816, with a saving of $204.

And it’s not just chairs that you can save on, the Motia Gaming Sit-to-Stand Desk is also discounted, down from $1,345 to $1,076, with a saving of $269. So, if you’re looking for one of the best gaming desks but don’t want to spend a fortune.

It’s no secret that the Herman Miller gaming range is expensive. I won’t even deny it. But the overall product quality, ergonomic comfort and extended warranty make the price more justifiable. Herman Miller are products to invest in, love and enjoy for years to come.

If you want to get your hands on a discounted gaming chair, desk or other accessory from Herman Miller, ordering today before the sale ends, to avoid missing out.