Herman Miller’s new Vantum is the prettiest gaming chair I’ve seen

Herman Miller has revealed a refreshed version of its Vantum gaming chair, and I am totally here for the new look. The chair, which can now be purchased in four iconic colorways – Nightfall Blue, Mystic Purple, Helio Yellow, and Abyss Green, also features a new design with an improved headrest for added comfort.

Of the four hues, my go-tos would be either Mystic Purple (think: a soft lilac) or Helios Yellow (an orange-toned yellow). I love the subtle prettiness of the cool lilac hue, but I also think the brightness of the orange tone would add the perfect pop of color to my gaming setup. It’s a long way from the solid black aesthetic we’ve come to expect from gamer furniture.

This new iteration of the ever-popular Vantum Gaming Chair, first launched in 2022, could just be one of best gaming chairs available right now, particularly as it boasts a setup designed for optimal playing posture, complete with forward-leaning alignment.

So what’s been improved? You get a new adjustable headrest, which has been overhauled to aid easier vertical and rotational adjustment during gameplay. It incorporates a new rotation pad chair design to achieve total support through your head, neck, and shoulders, and the exclusive suspension material, used across the chair’s design, offers breathable comfort ideal for longer gaming sessions.

Herman Miller is a brand known for its iconic design rather than budget buys, and the new Vantum is at the pricier end of the spectrum, costing $895/£895 (the same price as the original model). Orders from Herman Miller Gaming are now available.

If you want to get your hands on one of the new colorways, we’d recommend ordering soon before they sell out. We’re big fans of Herman Miller and gave the Herman Miller Sayl – a chair also available in some gorgeous colors – top marks for comfort and design. We can’t wait to try the new Vantum, but for now, check out our latest reviews of the Acer Predator Rift gaming chair and Boulies Master Series.