Heroes of Might and Magic Olden Era was already my most-wanted strategy game, but things just got even better

I have spent a considerable amount of time playing the Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era demo. As someone relatively new to the series, Unfrozen's gorgeous 3D world, varied factions, and fun yet complex turn-based action won me over at Gamescom 2025 - as someone who doesn't really gel with hardcore strategy games, it was a welcome surprise. But, as if I wasn't hyped enough already, Jon Van Caneghem, the father of Might and Magic, is returning to the world he created, and it's music to my ears.

In 1983, Van Caneghem created New World Computing, kickstarting one of the greatest strategy series ever. Might and Magic Book One: Secret of the Inner Sanctum debuted in 1986, selling over 100,000 copies, paving the way forward. He returns to Enroth as creative advisor on Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, and I'm excited to see what he brings to the table.

"Olden Era is a work of passion that truly captures the spirit of the original series," Van Caneghem writes. "The Unfrozen team truly understands what made Heroes special, and I'm excited to help carry that legacy forward and introduce it to a new generation of players."

As someone who first learned about Might and Magic through sheer osmosis, I'm intrigued to see what else the full version of Olden Era does to modernize the series. It's already got all of the core factions, including newcomers like the mysterious, Lovecraftian Schism, as well as multiple game modes, including the Hearthstone Battlegrounds-inspired Arena and One-Hero, which thrusts you straight into relentless combat. It feels like a truly modern experience, with a colorful, vibrant world that appeals to high fantasy fans like me.

It's also no secret that Hooded Horse has been on a bit of a roll, with Whiskerwood, Manor Lords, Against the Storm, and Endless Legends 2 all being mainstays here at PCGamesN. Hooded Horse feels like the perfect partner to really make Might and Magic sing. And anyway, series owner Ubisoft's got bigger things to worry about right now.

Olden Era may just be the strategy game for me. With Van Caneghem back at the helm creatively, Olden Era has just shot to the top of my wishlist. Hopefully it'll live up to its name.