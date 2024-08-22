If there’s one strategy series everyone’s heard of, it’s Civilization. If there’s another, it’s Total War. But maybe you also remember Heroes of Might and Magic. Whether it’s just in passing, or because you’re a die-hard fan, the strategy series has etched itself into history yet struggled in recent times to maintain its status among the greats. After almost a decade of silence following the middling reception to Might and Magic Heroes 7, the series has remained relatively silent – until now. At Gamescom 2024, Ubisoft just announced Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, a brand-new title that takes us back to Enroth.

Our journey begins with a fresh quest, which sets us on a journey to the mysterious continent of Jadame – a name you’ve probably heard thrown around in the strategy game series before. It’s a vibrant world ripe for castle building and epic battles, with a few additional twists for new fans and veterans alike.

The first in a long list of features is the ability to edit both Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era‘s map and campaign. Yes, you’ve been given creative freedom over this gorgeous fantasy world, letting you tailor your adventure and share it with others.

Next, developer Unfrozen has confirmed six playable factions; some are completely new, while others are familiar. There’s the Temple, made up of the classic knights; Necropolis, which includes undead and vampires (my personal favorites); Sylvan, which encompasses the Forces of Nature and the Fae, Dungeon’s dark elves and underground creatures; then the Hive, which revolves around demons and insects. Of course, that’s only five, with the sixth remaining a mystery for now.

Additionally, there are three different modes to choose from: solo, co-op, and multiplayer, each of which with its own unique queues. Maps are assigned at random, too, hopefully keeping things a little fresher.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is the first game in the series to launch in Steam Early Access. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date just yet, but keep your eyes peeled on the official Steam page for more info.

While the Civilization 7 release date is certainly a Gamescom 2024 highlight for many, I’m just as excited to see what comes of this new and improved Heroes of Might and Magic. There may be a while to wait, though, so we have a list of all the best turn-based strategy games to keep you busy or, alternatively, a rundown of some amazing fantasy games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.