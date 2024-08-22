We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

After ten long years, we’re finally getting a new Might and Magic game

After a decade-long wait and a lukewarm reception to the last game, Ubisoft has just unveiled a new Heroes of Might and Magic game.

A wood elf woman with blonde hair, blue skin, and a green cloak rides a horse into battle, sword raised, mountains in the background
Lauren Bergin's Avatar

Published:

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era 

If there’s one strategy series everyone’s heard of, it’s Civilization. If there’s another, it’s Total War. But maybe you also remember Heroes of Might and Magic. Whether it’s just in passing, or because you’re a die-hard fan, the strategy series has etched itself into history yet struggled in recent times to maintain its status among the greats. After almost a decade of silence following the middling reception to Might and Magic Heroes 7, the series has remained relatively silent – until now. At Gamescom 2024, Ubisoft just announced Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, a brand-new title that takes us back to Enroth.

Our journey begins with a fresh quest, which sets us on a journey to the mysterious continent of Jadame – a name you’ve probably heard thrown around in the strategy game series before. It’s a vibrant world ripe for castle building and epic battles, with a few additional twists for new fans and veterans alike.

The first in a long list of features is the ability to edit both Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era‘s map and campaign. Yes, you’ve been given creative freedom over this gorgeous fantasy world, letting you tailor your adventure and share it with others.

YouTube Thumbnail

Next, developer Unfrozen has confirmed six playable factions; some are completely new, while others are familiar. There’s the Temple, made up of the classic knights; Necropolis, which includes undead and vampires (my personal favorites); Sylvan, which encompasses the Forces of Nature and the Fae, Dungeon’s dark elves and underground creatures; then the Hive, which revolves around demons and insects. Of course, that’s only five, with the sixth remaining a mystery for now.

Additionally, there are three different modes to choose from: solo, co-op, and multiplayer, each of which with its own unique queues. Maps are assigned at random, too, hopefully keeping things a little fresher.

A volcanic area with fireballs raining from the sky frames two angelic creatures fighting

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is the first game in the series to launch in Steam Early Access. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date just yet, but keep your eyes peeled on the official Steam page for more info.

While the Civilization 7 release date is certainly a Gamescom 2024 highlight for many, I’m just as excited to see what comes of this new and improved Heroes of Might and Magic. There may be a while to wait, though, so we have a list of all the best turn-based strategy games to keep you busy or, alternatively, a rundown of some amazing fantasy games.

Forged in the heart of the Shadow Isles, Lauren spends her evenings riding demonic horses as High Noon Senna in League of Legends. When she's not saving souls and emoting at the worst possible time, she's replaying Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines as a Malkavian for the billionth time and wondering how Downtown's stop signs keep besting her. With bylines in The Loadout, Wargamer, Pocket Tactics, and Dexerto, quotes from her Diablo 4 content were showcased in cinemas across the globe, and yes she ugly cried in public. She's also appeared as an expert speaker on BBC World Service, and has a Master's Degree in War Studies, which somehow doesn't help her survive raids in World of Warcraft; although, that's probably because she mains Shadow Priest.