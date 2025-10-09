I'm obsessed with the new Heroes of Might and Magic, and now you can be too

I hear the words "strategy game" and I groan. I'm a League of Legends player, a Valorant zoomer - someone for whom patience is absolutely not a virtue. Imagine my face, then, when my Gamescom 2025 schedule included the likes of Europa Universalis 5 and Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era - much groaning. But what initially felt like a kick to the proverbial crown jewels actually turned out to be two of my favorite appointments of the entire show, with Olden Era specifically ranking high in my 'top five games of Gamescom' list. Perhaps the tides are turning: I'm getting older, and my clutches aren't clutching as hard and my headshots are whiffing. I've been thinking a lot about Ubisoft's fantasy adventure ever since, and I'm finally able to play it again.

A couple of months have passed since my Olden Era preview, and I maintain that it may just be the redemption that Ubisoft needs. Assassin's Creed Shadows has come and gone despite being mired in controversy, Star Wars Outlaws failed to wow, and it's probably best that I don't even mention Skull and Bones. In short, Ubisoft really needs a win.

And it really feels like Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, combined with Anno 117 if Jamie's preview is anything to go by, might just be the kickstart the studio needs. Olden Era looks beautiful, plays well, and innovates upon the series' classic formula, adding in the Lovecraftian Schism and the all-new Arena mode, which takes cues from Hearthstone Battlegrounds. All in all its a vibrant reimagining of the classic fantasy saga, that I can't wait to spend more time with.

And now, I can. As confirmed during Ubisoft's 30th anniversary stream, a new demo for Olden Era is out right now on Steam. Featuring four playable factions - the Dungeon, Necropolis, Schism, and Temple - and all three game modes - Arena, Classic, and Single Hero - you'll be able to bop Troglodytes until your heart's content.

It's worth noting, however, that the demo is single-player. When full release rolls around you'll be able to play with your pals, but for now, you're riding solo.

The game's official early access launch has been shifted into 2026, too, as opposed to 2025. I've said it before and I'll say it again: if delaying a game makes it better, I'm all for it.

