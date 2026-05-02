A decade on, classic strategy game Heroes of Might and Magic returns triumphant, earning its budget back in just one day

I've got a big grin on my face. Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era marks the return of one of the most iconic names in turn-based strategy games, a full decade since its last mainline release. This prequel, built by developer Unfrozen and published by Manor Lords and Against the Storm studio Hooded Horse, pulls us back to where it all began. It's designed to appeal to both long-time series veterans and complete newcomers, and is already off to a fantastic start, rising to the top of the Steam sales chart and breaking even on its development costs within just 24 hours.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era drops you into the classic world of fantastical heroes and mystical creatures, giving you the choice between six factions to command. Join the armored Temple knights, the Necromancers' Guild, the eldritch Schism, the dragons of the Dungeon , the elemental spirits of the Grove, or the ravenous swarms of the Hive. While it's built on foundations that long-time fans will recognize, including the involvement of the 'father of Might and Magic' Jon Van Caneghem, Olden Era aims to appeal to everyone.

The early access launch offers three modes that you can enjoy in single-player or multiplayer. There's the first act of its story-driven campaign, the ability to build handcrafted maps using its in-game editing tools, and a selection of self-contained scenarios. Start out from a single town, explore the lands in search of resources and artifacts, and reinforce your troops as you gradually expand. Then take to the battlefield in turn-based action, choosing careful unit compositions to outsmart your foes.

Things are already going well for the new entry, which quickly shot to the top of the Steam sales chart upon launch, topping Diablo 4, new co-op sensation Far Far West, and even Valve's own Counter-Strike 2. It racked up 250,000 sales in just its first 16 hours, which was enough for its creators to break even on development costs.

"Heroes of Might and Magic has an incredible history," Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender adds, calling it "an absolute thrill to see Olden Era get such a positive reception from players, and take its position as the newest entry in this classic series." If you're eager to give it a try, you can take advantage of an ongoing launch sale to do so on the cheap.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is available now, and you can get a 25% discount until Thursday May 14, meaning you'll pay $29.99 / £26.24 if you buy it before then, or $39.99 / £34.99 afterwards. Grab it here to step into its world.

Unfrozen adds, "As we continue this journey together, your feedback is our greatest resource. Every review and bug report helps us to improve all aspects of the game and squash all those nasty bugs. Believe it or not, we read every single one of your messages and reviews. Thank you for your support and patience! May your treasure chests always offer the most amount of gold."