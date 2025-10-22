Beloved MOBA returns with new engine and open beta, but with a weird catch

The life cycle of games is getting longer as the years go by. Everything is implementing some kind of live-service element, including single-player titles that should have a succinct ending when you finish the campaign. However, all games must end some day. At least until they're revived, that is. Developer Kongor Studios is doing just that to Heroes of Newerth Reborn. With some of the original developers on board, a brand new engine, and an open beta on the way, this could seriously have a shot of placing on our list of the best MOBAs on PC.

Aiming to blend nostalgia with modern technology, Heroes of Newerth Reborn introduces a handful of new mechanics to the game, including ravens which assist with sight. Kongor is keeping its cards close to its chest with this one, but all will be revealed when the game hits open beta soon.

Heroes of Newerth Reborn is launching on a brand new engine, with enhanced graphics. Fresh servers should keep gameplay responsive and performance smooth, and the UI has been modernized to suit a contemporary audience.

However, there are a couple of caveats. Newerth Reborn promises "80+" heroes at launch, and more coming post-release. This is a far cry from the original game's 139-strong roster. This may be down to licensing and copyright issues, or, given that League of Legends and Dota 2 drip-feed heroes over time, perhaps Kongor is simply taking the same approach.

It's worth noting that both the open beta and the full game will launch on the Juvio platform, rather than Steam, Epic, or any of the usual storefronts we know. This will be the first and only game on Juvio, which recently rebranded from iGames, a site which prominently featured cryptocurrency integration. While Nick 'BreakyCPK' Caras, director of communications at Kongor, claims that there will be "zero crypto involvement" in Heroes of Newerth Reborn, he couldn't be as clear about the platform itself. We'll have to wait and see what the soft launch of the in-game economy brings later this year.

After crowdfunding nearly half a million dollars through that same Juvio platform in something called the 'Genesis Campaign,' expectations for Heroes of Newerth: Reborn are sky high.

For a game that was once named the third most-played game in Filipino internet cafes, launching on a bespoke platform is a risk. But if it pays off, Kongor can skip past Steam's 30% cut of the sales.

