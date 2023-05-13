Hideo Kojima documentary brings all his celebrity friends out to play

A Hideo Kojima documentary is on the way, as the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding 2 director will see his life and stealth game work detailed by colleagues and friends like Guillermo del Toro, George Miller, Norman Reedus, and Chvrches. You never know, we might be lucky enough to get a Death Stranding 2 release date update as well.

“A journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game designer in the world,” the Hideo Kojima documentary description reads. “Featuring appearances from visionary artists Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, and Chvrches, this visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launches his own independent studio.

“This Tribeca Games special screening will be followed by an extended Q&A with Hideo Kojima,” so if you want to ask the big man some questions get over to Manhattan for the screening, and maybe he’ll explain what’s going on with Death Stranding 2. This BBC documentary from three years ago is also a great watch while you wait.

It’s no secret that Kojima and Guillermo del Toro are good friends, with the latter appearing in the first Death Stranding (alongside Geoff Keighley, of all people). The two have met up recently, posting clips and images all over Twitter, with it possible that del Toro was there to record his part of the documentary.

We’ll likely hear about a lot of the auteur’s work in the Hideo Kojima documentary, from the Metal Gear Solid series all the way up to his current project, Death Stranding. The screening is taking place on June 17, and while there’s no word on if the documentary will ever be publicly available, I’d wager that it’ll be sold or put up online officially sometime after it’s shown.

The post-production director of the Hideo Kojima documentary, Glen Milner, also has some interesting former credits as well. They worked on Rogue One and a behind-the-scenes film of that Star Wars spin-off too.

With the constant wait for this long-rumoured Metal Gear Solid 3 remake proving to be a rollercoaster, I wouldn’t expect it to be slipped in here (Kojima and Konami’s relationship notwithstanding of course).

