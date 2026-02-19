Here's the cheapest way to get High on Life 2 right now, and score eight games in the process

High on Life 2 is, surprisingly, exactly what a sequel should be. Don't get me wrong, its predecessor is a fun romp through a sci-fi world full of talking guns and obscene jokes, but it's not one of the best FPS games ever made. However, the sequel keeps everything intact, tightening the pacing in the process, while also shoving it on a skateboard. For all intents and purposes, it's more of the same, and that's absolutely refreshing. If you want to get it for cheap, well, here's the best way to get it at a lower price.

High on Life 2 follows on from the 2022 hit directly, seeing you famous after saving the galaxy from the G3 Cartel and stopping humanity from becoming drugs. Universally fated as the bounty hunter, a quick montage shows how you handle fame with TV appearances, lavish parties, and being a reliable family member - especially after your mom cheats on your dad with Lezduit. However, your sister Lizzie ends up wrapped in a rebellion, and after saving her life from bounty hunters, you're now a criminal.

As it turns out, the corporations of the galaxy are as bad as our very own on Earth, and they're keen to turn humans into official, legally sold drugs. As part of the rebellion, you'll need to arm yourself with your favorite chatterbox armaments and pull off some kickflips in order to defeat Rhea Pharmaceuticals and stop an intergalactic conspiracy.

It's not some magnum opus of storytelling, but it is funny. The wacky humor remains intact, finding a balance between completely gross and disturbing, with the various guns taking the spotlight while the protagonist remains silent. Of course, as a slightly twisted FPS game, they're not just characters that vomit dialog and offer exposition, but they're also weapons - that might be shocking to you.

High on Life 2 keeps the idea of using these various guns, each with different capabilities, and amps it up to 11. You now have a skateboard, which helps you ride around arenas to take on various foes, and you can also use it as a tool of death itself by launching it at unaware enemies, while also using the abilities that each gun offers. For example, you may ride into a group of bounty hunters, pop out a time-slowing bubble, and then fire a stampede of bullets, all while simply kickflipping past them.

High on Life 2 is everything a simple sequel should be. It takes all of the elements that made the predecessor unique and original, but makes them more obvious for the second adventure. Sure, it's not perfect, and many jokes don't land as well as you'd want them to, but it is a lot of fun. If you want to grab High on Life 2 for a lower price, you can do so at Humble Bundle, with a $12 / £10 discount if you're a Humble Choice member.

If you're not already a Humble Choice member, you're missing out. Each month, you'll get a selection of eight games as Steam keys for your library, and you can easily cancel it after if you just want the current choices. That means if you were looking to buy High on Life 2, you could sign up for Humble Choice and practically pay the same price as the retail cost, but also net an additional eight games for free. So, you're not losing out either way. You can sign up for Humble Choice by clicking this link or by clicking the button on the widget below.

As bizarre as it is, I love High on Life. Its low-brow humor and strange sci-fi universe stick out like a sore thumb, but it makes it far more memorable than most games, and for that reason, it's worth giving the sequel a shot.