High on Life Metacritic and Game Pass scores show player-critic gulf

The High on Life Metacritic score puts Justin Roiland and Squanch Games’ Rick and Morty-esque FPS game at a middling 68 out of 100, with critics noting technical issues and dull shooting mechanics. On Game Pass, however, Microsoft has just named High on Life the biggest launch of 2022, and the most successful third-party launch of all time, with the comedy shooter topping the most-popular chart above even Minecraft.

As previously reported, High on Life is top of the Game Pass most-popular rankings, beating not only Minecraft, but FIFA 22, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Microsoft stalwart Halo Infinite. After 2,982 user reviews – as of this writing – High on Life is also rated “very positive” on Steam, reflecting an enthusiastic response from players.

Using stats from High on Life’s first five days on release, which measure engagement and hours played, Microsoft has confirmed that the FPS is the biggest third-party Game Pass launch of all-time, as well as the biggest release for a single-player-only game in the subscription service’s history.

“We’ve been blown away by the response from the players who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now,” says Squanch Games’ studio director Mike Fridley. “When Squanch Games was first created, it was to make the games we wanted to play – and Game Pass is helping us reach the players that want to play those games too.”

Nevertheless, High on Life critic reviews have impacted the shooter’s all-important Metacritic score, citing not only technical and mechanical issues, but the game’s uneven writing and humour. Where other games from 2022, such as Elden Ring, Marvel Snap, and A Plague Tale Requiem, have earned united praise from players and reviewers, High on Life has seemingly created a sharp divide. If you’re a Game Pass subscriber, check out our own High on Life review, then try it for yourself and see what you think.

You’ll want the High on Life system requirements, however, to make the FPS run smoothly. You might also want to know how to get the High on Life secret ending. Alternatively, take a look at some of the other best new games available right now.