Save up to 36% on these high refresh rate monitors

When it comes to choosing the best gaming monitor, getting a panel with a high refresh rate should be top priority, especially if you’re playing competitively in games like Rainbow Six Siege or Fortnite. A high refresh rate often translates to a high frame rate shown on screen, provided your rig is packing one of the best graphics cards to power it, letting you spot and track your enemies quicker. We’ve got two discounted monitors here that fit the bill nicely.

For US customers, the Acer Predator XB273 gaming monitor is discounted 32%, taking $145.09 off for a neat $304.90 price tag. This nets you a 27-inch 1080p resolution IPS panel, which will give you great viewing angles. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, too, you’ll be experiencing butter-smooth frame rates in games. There’s also Nvidia G-Sync, giving you the benefits of Vsync without the added latency.

In the UK, HP’s OMEN X 25 gaming monitor has a hefty 36% (£200) off, bringing it down to £349.99 from £549.99. It’s a 24.5-inch 1080p panel, with a super high 240Hz refresh rate and a low 1ms response time. Like the Acer Predator, it’s also got Nvidia G-Sync to prevent screen tearing.

Both monitors are near bezel-less designs, so they’ll look right at home alongside the best gaming PC builds.

Acer Predator XB273 $449.99 $304.90

These deals won’t be around forever, so be sure to check out the Amazon listings if you’re interested.