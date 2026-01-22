Leaked Highguard achievement list proves that the game actually exists, and it might be a little different to what I expected

Unlike a lot of people, I'm holding back on forming a proper opinion on Highguard until I've actually, you know, played it. The trailer was fine, although perhaps in the wrong spot on the TGAs - the level of scrutiny you get for being in the highest-profile portion of the show didn't really do the FPS game any favors, especially when it's been radio silent since then.

That is, until now (kind of). Exophase, a site that tracks videogame achievements, has posted what it claims is the full list of Highguard achievements. These achievements, if indeed real, give us a bit more insight into what we can expect when Highguard launches on Monday January 26.

The official website of the hybrid shooter is fairly sparse, and the trailer, as mentioned, was adequate but not necessarily brimming with detail. We can see that the shooting looks tight, which is to be expected from ex-Titanfall developers, and that each of the characters on display possesses special abilities, akin to a hero shooter.

What wasn't clear, and still kind of isn't to be honest, is how the lite MOBA elements come into play. From the list of achievements, we can see that there is a dedicated mode called Raid, whereby destroying the enemy base is paramount, and there are several ways you can go about this.

The 'Pocket Full of Vesper' achievement also implies that there's some sort of Vendor, and we can see that items of different rarity can be purchased throughout a match. It could be that we will see League of Legends-type builds coming into play, depending on how you want to approach the siege.

We can also see five distinct classes on offer from this achievement list: Assault, Defensive, Recon, Support, and Destruction. The Warden classes are descriptive enough that it's fairly obvious how they will play during a match, and looking back at the trailer, we can see some characters opening new paths via destruction, some focusing on kills, and others using extreme mobility to get around what looks to be quite a large map.

For now, it's all still up in the air. We haven't had any more news on Highguard. I've cleared my schedule on Monday evening with the assumption that it's coming out when it says it is. Luckily for them, I can watch Star Trek whenever I like, and Picard doesn't mind being bumped to Tuesday.