Grab a free Steam key for this ambitious Cities Skylines 2 rival

It’s no secret that Cities Skylines 2 has struggled to catch on quite like its predecessor did. Marred by performance issues, a lack of modding tools, and faulty DLC, Paradox’s city building sequel somewhat pales in comparison to its iconic predecessor. In its absence, however, we’ve seen a slew of plunky indies appear, including Highrise City, a colossal management sim that’s easily Cities’ closest rival to date. If you’re keen to dive in, we’ve giving away a whole slew of free Steam codes, which include the base game, as well as some additional goodies.

Vacation Season is Highrise City‘s newest DLC, and to quote developer Fourexo, it’s “quite massive.” 17 new buildings are being added to the roster, each with a focus on various aspects of tourism. There’s a new economy branch, too, which’ll allow you to transform your dusty ol’ town into the next Venice or Miami.

Our giveaway includes the city building game itself as well as the Vacation Season DLC, but there’s one more addon thrown into the mix, too. We’re also giving away Metros and Planes, which allows you to build airports and metro stations (I’m still reeling that Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have them at launch), the latter of which will reduce costs for your citizens as they use public transport to get to and from work.

I’ve recently discovered that I do, in fact, rather enjoy city builders. As someone who spends her evenings yelling at League of Legends or zipping from planet to planet in Warframe, I’ve spent a lot of time playing the gorgeous Dystopika, a cyberpunk-inspired indie game that allows you to build up your utopia without burden of actual management. Highrise City, however, feels like the next step in the ladder; I want the challenge.

If you’re in a similar boat, then now’s the perfect time to dive into Highrise City, as we’re celebrating the launch of Vacation Season by giving away 30 Steam codes. As aforementioned, you’ll get the Highrise City base game, Vacation Season, and Planes and Metros; all you have to do is enter your details into the box below for a chance to win.

PCGN – Highrise City + DLC giveaway



