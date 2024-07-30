The Cities Skylines 2 economy has certainly improved since the big 2.0 patch from Colossal Order. But if you want a strategy game and builder with a serious focus on manufacturing, production chains, and money management – something that marries the spirit of SimCity with the depth and detail of maybe Industry Giant – there’s one underloved Steam stalwart that deserves more attention. A plucky rival to CS2, Highrise City is huge, complex (in a good way), and boasts a supremely intricate economic simulation. And if you haven’t tried it yet, it’s about to get even better courtesy of a new DLC.

Let’s do Highrise City by the numbers. There are more than 310 base buildings, 60 different resources to process into products, and the maps are 196 square kilometers. You get adjustable difficulties, a new game plus mode, scenarios, challenges, and, most compelling to someone like me, who’s fanatical about scale, every city can house up to 40 million inhabitants. Despite all of this – and some gorgeous visuals to boot – even at its peak Highrise City attracted less than 700 concurrent players on Steam. The user reviews are strong – 79% of lifetime responses are positive – but somehow the city builder and strategy game has gone unnoticed.

But now is the time to give Highrise City a try. Arriving on Monday August 5, developer Fourexo appropriately describes the new Highrise City Vacation Season DLC as “quite massive.” There’s a new economy branch linked to tourism and 17 new buildings to house and entertain holidaymakers. Alongside the DLC, Highrise City is getting a big free update that’s available to all players, and also adds new resources and new buildings.

If you want a city-building game that focuses more on production, or just a superb alternative to Cities Skylines 2, you can get Highrise City or try the free demo right here. Elsewhere in strategy game world, after 22 years, the beloved Industry Giant series is finally coming back.

