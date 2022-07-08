Hitman 3 new map Ambrose Island revealed, releasing in July

IO Interactive has revealed its Hitman 3 July roadmap for the assassination sandbox game, which includes a reveal trailer and release date for the new Hitman 3 map Ambrose Island. The new location, a stunning but dangerous tropical island, is coming in July and will be free to owners of the open-world game. Some returning elusive targets are also on the way, as well as a promise of additional quality of life improvements.

The Hitman 3 year 2 July roadmap lays out the forthcoming month of updates (we may already be a week in but, as IO says, better late than never). Headlining the schedule is Ambrose Island, a hidden cove on a tropical island out in the Andaman Sea, which can be found in the northeastern Indian Ocean alongside Myanmar and Thailand.

Ambrose Island arrives on July 26, and will be available for free to all owners of Hitman 3. It’s “home to a dangerous pirate syndicate,” and the location reveal trailer is narrated by a rather mean-looking figure in a yellow bandana who appears to be one of the group’s leaders. “You rejected us because we were different,” says the character over panning shots of the island’s jungles, “now you look at us with envy and fear.” You can check out the reveal trailer below.

Elsewhere in the world of assassination, the Bangkok Himmapan Hotel level from the modern trilogy’s first game entered the free location rotation on July 7, and will be available to play for free to owners of Hitman 3 as well as users with the free starter pack for a total of ten days.

Two former elusive targets are also returning in July. Firstly, ‘the revolutionary’ Vicente Murillo – who first appeared in Hitman 2 – will be present in Santa Fortuna for ten days starting on July 8. Then ‘the food critic’ Wen Ts’ai from the first game’s roster of targets returns to Bangkok on July 15. These limited-time, one-and-done contracts are among Hitman’s most thrilling modes, so be sure to check them out if you didn’t take either down previously.

From July 21, IO plans to feature a range of pirate-themed community contracts to celebrate the run-up to the launch of Ambrose Island. When the new map launches on July 26, it will also come along with game update 3.120, which IO says will also address some community-reported issues and introduce some quality of life improvements. The full patch notes will be posted when the update is released.

A recent Hitman 3 update adds ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, and AMD FSR to the stealth game, so it should look even nicer and run even more smoothly when we go about our dark business on Ambrose Island.