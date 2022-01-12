Hitman 3’s Year 2 is revealed very soon – here are five things we know are coming

Hitman 3 is one of the best games of 2021 – the sixth-best, by our reckoning – and the fact that it happens to include the content of some of the best games of 2016 and 2018 sure doesn’t hurt. Hitman 3 is getting even more stuff to do as part of Year Two in 2022, and while the devs at IO Interactive are holding the full reveal for tomorrow, they’ve already announced some details on what we can expect.

The official Hitman 3 Year Two reveal stream is set for January 13 at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT on the official Hitman YouTube channel. The stream will be a 15-minute pre-recorded video, featuring both announcements and footage of the upcoming content. The exact content of the stream is a mystery, but the devs have been teasing Year Two since November 2021.

First, we know we’re getting new maps. We’ve seen some glimpses of what looks like a new hideaway or training area for 47, but hopefully the new year of content will also include some more substantial assassination locations, too. The stream will also bring us the reveal of a brand new game mode, though this is perhaps the bit IO has been quietest on.

We’re getting an Elusive Target Arcade, which will offer a “change to the established formula in this fan-favourite game mode”. IO has yet to reveal what that change will be, but Elusive Target Arcade content will remain in the game permanently – no more time limits.

Finally, for us PC players, we’re getting PC VR support to launch sometime this month. The PC version of Hitman 3 is also getting ray tracing in 2022, for a bit of extra visual flair. Fans are hopeful for a Steam release, too – it will soon be one year since Hitman 3 hit Epic, of course – but whether that’ll be announced in this stream remains to be seen.

Hitman 3 Year Two officially begins on January 20, just one week after the reveal stream. For more stealth games to check out in the meantime, you can follow that link.