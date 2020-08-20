Hitman is one of next week’s free games from Epic

Each week, the Epic Games Store gives away a new selection of free games and unveils what’s on deck for the next week. Right now, you can pick up Enter the Gungeon and God’s Trigger for free, and a week from today you’ll be able to get a free copy of Hitman and the Shadowrun Collection.

Hitman, in case you hadn’t heard, is Very Good. It’s the first in what will soon be a trilogy of modern Hitman games, and it’s a series of sandbox environments in which to do various kinds of murders. While it sounds a bit macabre on paper, in practice what you quickly discover is there’s a satisfying puzzle box element to each initial assassination.

You’ll play each environment many times, learning more about each character’s routines every time you do. And you’ll have more chances to experiment with Hitman’s suite of weapons and tools – a proximity mine in the bathroom might be just the thing after dumping rat poison in a special batch of pasta sauce. You can choose to be surgically lethal and perfect your run, or improvise and chuck a bust of Beethoven at an unexpecting guard’s head.

The Hitman giveaway comes alongside the news that Hitman 3 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. The Hitman 3 release date is set for early next year.

Also starting next week, you’ll be able to get a free copy of the upcoming Shadowrun Collection, which includes the three excellent Shadowrun tactical RPG games from Harebrained Schemes: there’s Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition.

That’s a massive amount of role-playing goodness, all set in the fascinating fantasy-cyberpunk world of Shadowrun.

In the meantime, be sure to snag this week’s batch of free games. Your library is likely worth quite a bit by now if you’ve been keeping up with the free giveaways since Epic first launched its store.