Here’s a great deal for the Hogwarts Legacy art book

With the Hogwarts Legacy release date upon us, deals and pre-orders for the Harry Potter RPG game are at an all-time high. So it’s important you know about the best deals, and we’ve got one for the Hogwarts Legacy art book that recently leaked.

The Hogwarts Legacy mission structure has already been revealed in the art book, with it acting as a companion piece for the game as a whole. While it’s helped us learn more about the Hogwarts Legacy map, you may be unsure about picking it up due to its price, but we’re here to tell you that you can currently pick it up for a little cheaper.

You can get The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy book on Amazon at a discount, for $41.49 USD (£29.99), down from $50 and £40 respectively. The book is set for release on February 16, which you can pair nicely with the best Hogwarts Legacy PC deal as well. You can buy the Hogwarts Legacy art book here.

That’s up to 25% off for both US and UK currencies, and it looks like these are just the new list prices of the Hogwarts Legacy art book going forward.

If you want some help with Hogwarts Legacy if you’re choosing to buy it, we’ve put together guides on how to import your house and wand into Hogwarts Legacy alongside a look at how to get Hogwarts Legacy early access as well.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.