Best Hogwarts Legacy broom and upgrades

Want to know what the best Hogwarts Legacy brooms and upgrades are? You’re likely to get tired of moving around on foot rather quickly in an open-world game with a region as big as this one is. If you are longing to take to the skies, chances are that you still have a fair bit of the story to go before the game allows you to hop onto one of these contraptions, as the proprietor of Spintwitches Sporting Needs, Albie Weekes, is out of town when you first visit Hogsmeade.

Even though the Hogwarts Legacy Quidditch season has been unceremoniously cancelled by Hogwarts headmaster Professor Black, one of the many colourful Hogwarts Legacy characters you’ll meet in the RPG game, you can still, eventually, buy a decent broom in Hogsmeade. The shop that sells Hogwarts Legacy brooms and upgrades will open after you complete the brooms class with Madam Kogawa, which comes after your first Ancient Magic trial. You’ll need a fair bit of cash to afford one, so make sure you’re looking through chests, selling useless items, and gathering coins on your journey.

Best Hogwarts Legacy brooms

All of the Hogwarts Legacy brooms function the same at first and will cost 600 gold to buy. You can choose from one of five different styles, so feel free to take your pick:

Ember Dash broom – looks a bit like a rifle and has a flaming end. It does not go any faster.

– looks a bit like a rifle and has a flaming end. It does not go any faster. Hogwarts House broom – a standard broom with a sash of your house colour.

– a standard broom with a sash of your house colour. Moon Trimmer broom – a pointed broom with pouches. This does not increase item slots.

– a pointed broom with pouches. This does not increase item slots. Wind Wisp broom – a decorated broom with a saddle. This doesn’t make it more stable or comfortable.

– a decorated broom with a saddle. This doesn’t make it more stable or comfortable. Yew Weaver broom – a broom made from Yew with a sleek design. It’s no more reliable than any other broom.

How to get Hogwarts Legacy upgrades for your broom

After you buy your first broom, Albie will mention that he has ideas for enchantments for the broom. These upgrades will improve your broom, but you need to complete side quests to unlock the ability to buy them. Here are all of the Hogwarts Legacy broom upgrades:

Broom Upgrade I – complete the side quest ‘Flight Test’. Increases broom’s acceleration and speed (Cost: 1,000 galleons).

– complete the side quest ‘Flight Test’. Increases broom’s acceleration and speed (Cost: 1,000 galleons). Broom Upgrade II – complete the side quest ‘Sweeping the Competition’. Further increases broom’s acceleration and speed (Cost: ? galleons).

Of course, while you could fly around on the best Hogwarts Legacy broom all day, with all of the upgrades unlocked, there’s no better way to get around the Hogwarts Legacy map in a snap than to use the Floo Flames. Instantaneous travel isn’t as much fun, though. Speaking of fun things to do, you may wish to learn more about the Hogwarts Legacy challenges, as there are a few that require you to fly your broom into balloons. Meanwhile, we also have a selection of the best PC games if you want something a bit different.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.