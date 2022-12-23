All Hogwarts Legacy characters

Want to know which Hogwarts Legacy characters will be attending school alongside you, teaching you the ways of the wizarding world, or leading you to trouble in Diagon Alley? We’ve compiled a list of every character we know will appear in Hogwarts Legacy – and maybe some familiar faces, too.

We all fell in love with the characters from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts lore, from creatures like the Niffler to heroes such as Cedric Diggory and even the villainous Lucius Malfoy – but do any of them appear in the new open-world game? Is Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy, for example? Or Hagrid?

Hogwarts Legacy characters list

While Warner Bros has confirmed that JK Rowling is not involved in the story or the game, there has to be a certain degree of faith in the original lore. Since the RPG game is set in the 1800s, though, only a few familiar faces will appear, so here’s a list of all the Hogwarts Legacy characters, old and new, that have been confirmed so far.

Hogwarts students

Amit Thakkar – a Ravenclaw student who aspires to be a famous wizarding historian. He’s quick to help a friend in need but would prefer reading or writing about dangerous endeavours to experiencing them for himself.

– a Ravenclaw student who aspires to be a famous wizarding historian. He’s quick to help a friend in need but would prefer reading or writing about dangerous endeavours to experiencing them for himself. Constance Dagworth – a student the player duels alongside Hector Weasley.

– a student the player duels alongside Hector Weasley. Hector Weasley – a student that the player duels and a possible ancestor of the Weasley family from the books.

– a student that the player duels and a possible ancestor of the Weasley family from the books. Lucan Brattleby – a young Gryffindor student who runs the Cross Wands duelling club.

– a young Gryffindor student who runs the Cross Wands duelling club. Natsai Onai – a Gryffindor student who is wise, quick-witted, and possesses a need to seek justice. Originally from Matabeleland, Africa, she transferred to Hogwarts after her mother became the school’s Divination professor.

– a Gryffindor student who is wise, quick-witted, and possesses a need to seek justice. Originally from Matabeleland, Africa, she transferred to Hogwarts after her mother became the school’s Divination professor. Nellie Oggspire – Gryffindor student who tells you about the Daedalian Keys.

– Gryffindor student who tells you about the Daedalian Keys. Nerida Roberts – a student the player duels alongside Hector Weasley.

– a student the player duels alongside Hector Weasley. Poppy Sweeting – a Hufflepuff student with extensive knowledge of and deep love for creatures. She has a particular aversion to poachers and those who work with them.

– a Hufflepuff student with extensive knowledge of and deep love for creatures. She has a particular aversion to poachers and those who work with them. Sebastian Sallow – he plays a huge role in Hogwarts Legacy from what we’ve seen so far, as he is a mischievous Slytherin student, and you can either choose to follow him down the path of the Dark Arts or not. He has a twin sister, Anne, who suffers from a debilitating curse and seeks to find a cure.

– he plays a huge role in Hogwarts Legacy from what we’ve seen so far, as he is a mischievous Slytherin student, and you can either choose to follow him down the path of the Dark Arts or not. He has a twin sister, Anne, who suffers from a debilitating curse and seeks to find a cure. Zenobia Noke – a young Ravenclaw student who triggers a Gobstone hunt quest.

Hogwarts professors

Professor Abraham Ronen – as one of the main teachers, Ronen teaches Charms. He is said to be jovial and lighthearted, He’s particularly fond of games and regularly uses them as part of his unorthodox teaching style.

– as one of the main teachers, Ronen teaches Charms. He is said to be jovial and lighthearted, He’s particularly fond of games and regularly uses them as part of his unorthodox teaching style. Professor Aesop Sharp – a master of Potions, Sharp is a keenly astute teacher who had a lengthy career as an Auror until an injury forced him to retire from the field. Instead of taking a desk job at the Ministry of Magic, he now shares his expertise in concocting elixirs and draughts. He’s not easy to impress but will take genuine pride in those who excel in his class.

– a master of Potions, Sharp is a keenly astute teacher who had a lengthy career as an Auror until an injury forced him to retire from the field. Instead of taking a desk job at the Ministry of Magic, he now shares his expertise in concocting elixirs and draughts. He’s not easy to impress but will take genuine pride in those who excel in his class. Professor Cuthbert Binns – a ghost who teaches the History of Magic.

– a ghost who teaches the History of Magic. Professor Dinah Hecat – a stern but likeable teacher, Hecat teaches Defence Against the Dark Arts. Rumoured to have spent time in the Department of Mysteries at the Ministry of Magic, her hand-on teaching method leads some to believe satisfies her desires for action, but she is otherwise happy to be at Hogwarts.

– a stern but likeable teacher, Hecat teaches Defence Against the Dark Arts. Rumoured to have spent time in the Department of Mysteries at the Ministry of Magic, her hand-on teaching method leads some to believe satisfies her desires for action, but she is otherwise happy to be at Hogwarts. Professor Eleazar Fig – working to uncover Ranrok, Rookwood, and their villainous secrets.

– working to uncover Ranrok, Rookwood, and their villainous secrets. Professor Mirabel Garlick – as professor of Herbology, Garlick grew up with muggles and didn’t feel quite at home before she joined Hogwarts as a student. Her sunny demeanour charms students and colleagues, and though many worry that she’ll one day depart for another school, she insists that she won’t ever leave them.

Hogwarts and Hogsmede residents

Cassandra Mason – a witch who runs the haunted Hogsmeade shop. She only appears as part of a PlayStation-exclusive quest.

– a witch who runs the haunted Hogsmeade shop. She only appears as part of a PlayStation-exclusive quest. Deek – A house-elf working at the school who introduces you to the Room of Requirement.

– A house-elf working at the school who introduces you to the Room of Requirement. Fastidio – he hasn’t been entirely revealed yet, and appears alongside Penny in Hogsmeade, though the leading theory so far is that Fastidio is a ghost or poltergeist.

– he hasn’t been entirely revealed yet, and appears alongside Penny in Hogsmeade, though the leading theory so far is that Fastidio is a ghost or poltergeist. The Fat Lady – we all know and love The Fat Lady from the door of the Gryffindor common room, so of course, she was protecting her students back in the 1800s too.

– we all know and love The Fat Lady from the door of the Gryffindor common room, so of course, she was protecting her students back in the 1800s too. Nearly Headless Nick – one familiar face we’re happy to see, Nearly Headless Nick was already a nearly headless ghost back in the 1800s, roaming the Hogwarts grounds.

– one familiar face we’re happy to see, Nearly Headless Nick was already a nearly headless ghost back in the 1800s, roaming the Hogwarts grounds. Peeves – alongside familiar ghost Nearly Headless Nick, cheeky poltergeist Peeves makes an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, though how much trouble he’ll cause remains to be seen.

– alongside familiar ghost Nearly Headless Nick, cheeky poltergeist Peeves makes an appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, though how much trouble he’ll cause remains to be seen. Penny – we’re not entirely sure who Penny is yet, aside from an off-screen voice in the PlayStation Exclusive quest in Hogsmeade.

Goblins and their allies

Ranrok – a goblin and one of the main antagonists in Hogwarts Legacy.

– a goblin and one of the main antagonists in Hogwarts Legacy. Victor Rookwood – an ally of Ranrok the goblin and leader of a faction of Dark Wizards.

So that’s your list of every character confirmed to appear in Hogwarts Legacy so far. We’ll be sure to add more as they appear in future gameplay clips and trailers, but there are already plenty of interesting characters we’re looking forward to meeting and new friends to make no matter which of the Hogwarts Legacy common rooms you call home. Plus, you’re in a school filled with wizards and witches, so there are probably countless more NPCs to come – and that’s even before you explore the wider Hogwarts Legacy map, venturing out to Hogsmeade and beyond. While you wait for the Hogwarts Legacy release date, why not play some of the best PC games available right now.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK