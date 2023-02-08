Hogwarts Legacy PC crashing fix looks to be in the works

Numerous Hogwarts Legacy crashing PC reports are coming in from players unable to play the Harry Potter spin-off but developer Portkey Games is looking into it.

Hogwarts Legacy

The early access period for Hogwarts Legacy is well under way, but some players with pre-orders are struggling to play the open-world game due to technical issues. Worse still, despite numerous bug reports, many would-be witches and wizards are no closer to understanding what the cause of the problems are or how to fix them, but dev help is on the way.

If you’re among the crowd of prospective students trying to star their year at the titular school of witchcraft and wizardry, it’s worth confirming that your rig meets the Hogwarts Legacy system requirements as a priority. That said, if you’ve a PC that’s plenty capable of running the Harry Potter spin-off on paper but are still having difficulties, you’re not alone.

Diving into the Hogwarts Legacy Steam discussions and official bug page, it appears that a large amount of players are experiencing crashes following the game’s seizure warning and after accepting its licence agreement.

Developer Portkey Games is yet to provide a fix for these issues, but is now investigating both bugs (you can track its progress here and here). It’s likely that these problems will be resolved via a patch, and we’ll update this story as and when that arrives. For now, keep your eyes peeled.

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren spends most of her time slaying Diablo’s minions or exploring WoW on a mount that was way too expensive. Formerly Guides Editor at Dexerto with two degrees under her belt, she’s the dumbest clever person you’ve ever met. We wouldn’t say that to her face though; apparently she’s a decent shot in Valorant.

